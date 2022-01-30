UP Poll Verdict Well Known, 'real Surprise' Is In Gujarat Later This Year: Akhilesh Yadav

Exuding confidence that the Samajwadi Party (SP) will form the next government in Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav said on Saturday that the upcoming elections will not throw a surprising result, but the “real surprise” will be in Gujarat assembly polls due later this year. He also claimed that people have already given their verdict for the UP polls and that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is “nervous”.

While addressing a press conference along with Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary, the SP President said, “A losing wrestler sometimes bites or pulls his opponents. These people (BJP) have already lost.”

He asserted that the voters will teach a lesson to those who 'honour' the killers of Mahatma Gandhi and that the election results of will bring happiness to the state.

"The people of Uttar Pradesh have given their verdict. No surprise is going to come here. Farmers, young traders, people of all sections have made up their mind that the government is going to be formed by those in the Samajwadi Party alliance," Akhilesh said. "The real surprise will come from Gujarat where elections are to be held after Uttar Pradesh," he claimed.

'BJP Insulted Farmers'

Asked about the government's move to repeal the three farm laws, the SP chief sought to know why the BJP "humiliated" the farmers in the first place. "How can the farmers forget that the BJP has insulted the annadata (food providers) of the country?" he posed.

Yadav said, "Today I am happy that Jayant Chaudhary ji is with me and both of us are together working to fight for the farmers". The voters know that Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji fought for the prosperity of the farmers. All those who are fighting for the farmers here have a chance to save and carry forward the legacy of Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji and this is also an election for this."

The former Chief Minister also announced that if SP is voted to power in UP, then it will start the 'Samajwadi canteen' where nutritious food will be provided for Rs 10. "We will also start General stores where ration and other necessary things will be provided on subsidized rates; will also bring Urban Employment Guarantee Act," he added.

(With inputs from agency)