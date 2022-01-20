UP polls: AAP promises farm loan waiver, withdrawal of 'fake cases' against farmers

Lucknow, Jan 20 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday promised to waive loans of all farmers and withdraw all "fake cases" lodged against them if it is voted to power in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters here, AAP MP and Uttar Pradesh incharge Sanjay Singh also said that the party will clear the pending dues of sugarcane farmers in the state within 24 hours of government formation.

The AAP will waive all loans of Uttar Pradesh's farmers and withdraw the "fake cases" registered against them if it wins the state assembly polls, Singh said.

The party's government will also ensure a guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) for farmers. Sugarcane prices will be increased every year and the pending dues of sugarcane farmers will be cleared by the AAP within a day of forming the government, he said.

"This is the guarantee of Arvind Kejriwal," he added.

The AAP has already promised to waive power dues, provide 300 units of free electricity and an unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 to youths in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. PTI ABN DIV DIV

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)