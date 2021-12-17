UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav Finally Breaks Silence On SP Alliance With Uncle Shivpal's PSPL

Breaking his silence on his alliance with uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that he will take smaller parties along with him for Uttar Pradesh polls. In a political development, Akhilesh Yadav met Shivpal Yadav and held discussions on forging an alliance. The 403-seat UP assembly, which Yogi Adityanath-led BJP administers with a thumping majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

Akhilesh Yadav on alliance with Shivpal Yadav:

"I told you I am going to take every small party along with me. You all used to ask me when will you bring them together so today I took the decision while yesterday the Samajwadi party decided it will also bring their party together and in coming time they get a place in gadbandhan (opposition unity)," said the Samajwadi Party Chief.

Akhilesh Yadav patches up with uncle Shivpal ahead of UP Polls

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday met his uncle Shivpal Yadav and held discussions on forging an alliance with Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia). Sharing a picture of Shivpal and him on Twitter, he said, "The policy of taking regional parties along with it is continuously strengthening the SP and leading the SP and other allies to a historic victory."

प्रसपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जी से मुलाक़ात हुई और गठबंधन की बात तय हुई।



क्षेत्रीय दलों को साथ लेने की नीति सपा को निरंतर मजबूत कर रही है और सपा और अन्य सहयोगियों को ऐतिहासिक जीत की ओर ले जा रही है। #बाइस_में_बाइसिकल pic.twitter.com/x3k5wWX09A — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 16, 2021

The meeting between Akhilesh and Shivpal lasted for about 45 minutes, where they discussed several aspects related to the alliance. According to sources, Shivpal demanded at least 25 to 40 seats for his party's people. The possibility of a PSPL-SP merge was also discussed.

Akhilesh Yadav - Shivpal Yadav fallout

The family members had a fallout in 2017 over Shivpal Singh Yadav's unhappiness with his declining status in the SP under Akhilesh Yadav. Later, he formed the PSPL in 2018. Shivpal had also fought the 2019 Lok Saha elections against the Samajwadi party candidate from Firozabad. However, the BJP candidate emerged victorious in the seat.

Samajwadi Party gears up for UP Polls

Meanwhile, Akhilesh has claimed that SP will only ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls. SP has so far announced tie-ups with Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), Mahan Dal, and Janwadi Socialist Party, which have an influence on non-Yadav OBC castes.

The party has also forged an alliance with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), a party with a strong support base among the farmers and Jats in west UP. However, seat-sharing has not been finalised with any of these parties.