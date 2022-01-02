UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav Responds To PM Modi's Jibe; 'BJP's Game To Be Ended In Elections'

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that 'the game of the Bharatiya Janata Party' is soon to get over. Yadav, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, said that it would be the people of Uttar Pradesh who will be ending the saffron party's game in the upcoming assembly elections in the state in 2022.

Elaborating on why he thinks so, the SP chief said," They are not revealing as to when the farmers' income will be doubled, They are not revealing how many jobs they have provided to those without jobs. The game of false advertisement that they love playing is soon going to get over."

Electricity is getting more expensive, we will provide it for free: Akhilesh Yadav

Coming to the question of power prices, Akhilesh Yadav said, "The prices that have soared, BJP has no answer on it. He added, "This time 300 unit free power will be given by Samajwadi Party."

"BJP and especially the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has till now not been able to name to the power station. It's been 4.5 years. If the work had been completed in the power station, then power would have been provided to the public at a much cheaper rate," he further said, promising that the Samajwadi Party will get the work completed soon after coming to power."

PM Modi's 'game' jibe at Akhilesh Yadav

In Uttar Pradesh's Meerut to lay the foundation stone for Major Dhyan Chand Sports University, PM Modi take a dig at the previous government under Akhilesh Yadav saying 'they were involved in their own games'.

"Earlier, only criminals and mafias used to play tournaments and illegal land grabbing use to take place. People were compelled to leave their homes. But now, the Yogi Adityanath government is playing 'Jail Jail' with the criminals," said the Prime Minister. "Our daughters who were afraid to leave their homes after evening are now winning medals for the country," he added.

The term of the incumbent government will expire on May 14, 2022. Before that, likely in the month of February-March, Uttar Pradesh will go for polls to elect the 403 members of the Legislative Assembly.