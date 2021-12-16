UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party Likely To Ally With Uncle Shivpal's PSPL

As the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh edge closer, disputes among members of the Samajwadi Party's (SP) Yadav family appears to be heading towards resolution. On Thursday, December 16, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav met his uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Yadav. According to sources, an alliance is likely on cards.

The meeting between Akhilesh and Shivpal lasted for about 45 minutes and both the leaders discussed several aspects related to the alliance, sources told Republic. Shivpal has demanded at least 25 to 40 seats in the UP polls, sources added. The possibility of merging PSPL with SP was also discussed.

Last month, Shivpal had said that his party's priority is to form an alliance with the Samajwadi Party but demanded 100 seats in the Assembly polls. "I have accepted all conditions. He (Akhilesh) should become the chief minister. Give me 100 seats and we will contest (elections) together," the PSPL leader had said.

WATCH | Ahead of Uttar Pradesh polls, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav meets his uncle Shivpal Yadav



Tune in to watch breaking updates here -https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/0JBib9dHNB — Republic (@republic) December 16, 2021

'SP will give him full respect': Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav had also stated that he would like to join hands with his uncle's party. "It has been the endeavour of the Samajwadi Party to stitch an alliance with smaller parties. Naturally, we are going to forge an alliance with the party of an uncle (Shivpal Singh Yadav) as well. SP will give him full respect," he had said.

Akhilesh had also stated that a decision in this regard will be announced on Mulayam Singh's birthday. However, no such announcement was made.

Shivpal and Akhilesh Yadav had a fallout in 2017. Shivpal, allegedly dissatisfied with his declining status in the Samajwadi Party, broke out and launched the PSPL in 2018. Their relations became sour after Akhilesh Yadav took charge of the SP.

Shivpal had also contested the 2019 general elections against SP candidate Akshay Yadav from Firozabad. However, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged winner in the seat.

UP Polls: Two sitting MLAs jump ship to SP

In a boost for Akhilesh Yadav, two sitting MLAs - BJP's Digvijay Narayan and BSP's Vinay Shankar Tiwari joined the Samajwadi Party.

Narayan had lost from Kalilabad in the 2012 polls against a Peace party candidate and tasted success in 2017. Chillupar legislator Vinay Shankar Tiwari was expelled from Mayawati's party for indulging in indiscipline and misbehaving with senior office-bearers.

A large number of leaders for other parties including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress have also joined the SP.