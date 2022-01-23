UP polls: Anurag Thakur targets SP over its free electricity promise

Lucknow, Jan 23 (PTI) In the run-up to the assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, Union minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Sunday targeted the Samajwadi Party over its promise of providing 300 units of electricity free to domestic consumers, saying under the party-led government power cables were used to hang clothes to dry.

The Union Information and Broadcasting Minister took part in a party campaign in Hazratganj area of the state capital.

"Getting electricity for 300 hours a month was difficult in his regime, but now he is talking about giving 300 units of free electricity. This raises doubts," he said, targeting SP president Akhilesh Yadav.

Power cables were used to hang clothes during the previous SP regime, he said.

"This is not the new SP, this is the same SP. This is the same SP which the people fear.... A person who has given rule of criminals and mafia and corruption to the state, how can the people believe him?" Thakur said.

He alleged that the SP chief would again blame the electronic voting machines when the poll results are declared.

He said the SP has fielded people with criminal records in this election. Some of the SP candidates are in jail and some others are out on bail, he added.

"Under the SP government, women felt insecure. But in the five years of the government of Yogi Adityanath, the safety of women has been given top priority. This is the reason Aparna Yadav (of SP), Aditi Singh and Priyanka Maurya (both from the Congress) joined the BJP. The women of the state feel secure in the BJP," Thakur said.

"The opposition is making continuous efforts to instigate the public by banking on caste equations and trivial politics. In making such efforts, they were unsuccessful in 2017 and the people are going to reject the Samajwadi Party completely in 2022," he said.

Thakur said, "Their (SP) IT cell means 'Income from Terror'. It has criminals like Atiq (Ahmed) and Nahid Hasan. It was because of them that industrialists, traders and the common people had to undertake an exodus from the state." Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7, and the results will be declared on March 10. PTI NAV SMN SMN SMN

