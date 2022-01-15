UP polls: BJP repeats sitting MLAs for Noida, Jewar and Dadri seats

Noida, Jan 15 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday declared that it will once again field its three sitting MLAs from Noida, Dadri and Jewar in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

The party has fielded Pankaj Singh from Noida, Tejpal Singh Nagar from Dadri and Dhirendra Singh from Jewar.

The announcement was made in Delhi during a press conference by the BJP, which had won 303 of the 403 assembly seats in the last elections in 2017 in Uttar Pradesh.

Noida has 6,90,231 voters, while Dadri has 5,86,889 voters and Jewar 3,46,425 voters.

Elections to the three assembly seats are scheduled for February 10. The results will be announced on March 10.

