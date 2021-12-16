UP Polls: BJP Says Akhilesh-Shivpal's 'Parivarvadi' Alliance Not Enough To Defeat Party

As the 2022 Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh draw closer, a much-speculated alliance between Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav who founded and leads the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) has come to the fore after the two held a 45-minute long meeting on Thursday, December 16.

Reacting to the alliance, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) said that parties like the SP and the PSPL are 'Parivarvadis and Jinnahvadis' and asserted confidence that the tie-up would not help in stopping the BJP's victory in the 2022 Assembly polls.

Speaking about the merger, BJP leader TT Mohsin Raza said that parties like SP & PSP are ‘parivarvadi’ and are going back to the same old ‘familialism.’ Speaking to Republic Media Network Raza quipped that it is good that Akhilesh Yadav is apologising and making up for mistakes committed by him.

"These are ‘parivarvadi people’ and are again going back to the same old familialism. Well done, Akhilesh Yadav went to his house and apologised. If you have made a mistake then you should apologise," the BJP leader said. "These parivarvadis or Jinnahvadis, can put immense efforts, however, whatever they do, the Bharatiya Janata Party will only be victorious," he added.

UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya says opposition 'scared' of BJP

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister and Bhartiya Janata Party leader Keshav Prasad Maurya stated that opposition parties are scared of the BJP's power and are thus running into alliances.

Maurya mocked the alliance and said that the BJP won elections even in 2014 and 2017 when both the leaders were together. Maurya exuded confidence in BJP by stating that the alliance won't have any effect on the upcoming polls.

"Even when Shivpal and Akhilesh were together, we had defeated them, be it 2014, 2017 or 2019, we have defeated them in all elections. Seeing the power of BJP, they are scared, that's why they are allying with all the parties. After winning the 2022 elections, we will work to defeat them and send them back to uncle."

Akhilesh Yadav announces merger with Uncle Shivpal ahead of UP Polls

On Thursday, Akhilesh Yadav met his uncle and PSP(L) president Shivpal Yadav to discuss an alliance. The meeting lasted for 45 minutes. Later, sharing a picture of Shivpal and himself on Twitter, Akhilesh wrote, "The policy of taking regional parties along with it is continuously strengthening the SP and leading the SP and other allies to a historic victory."



It is speculated that Akhilesh Yadav had agreed to allot 25-40 seats to PSP out of a total of 403 Assembly seats. Akhilesh Yadav had also announced that his party is ready to tie up with the PSP(L).

"The Samajwadi Party has endeavoured to stitch an alliance with smaller parties. Naturally, we are going to ally with the party of an uncle (Shivpal Singh Yadav) as well. SP will give him full respect," he had said.

On several occasions, Shivpal Yadav had insisted that he is in touch with the Akhilesh Yadav and is expecting him to forge an alliance. Formerly, he had demanded 100 seats for the ‘most winnable’ candidates of his party and had also announced that he wants Akhilesh Yadav to be the CM face.

In 2017, Shivpal and Akhilesh Yadav had a fall-out. Shivpal Yadav, allegedly dissatisfied with his declining status in the SP, broke out and launched the PSP(L) in 2018. The deterioration of their relationship aggravated in 2017 when Akhilesh Yadav assumed control of the SP.

(Image: PTI/ ANI)