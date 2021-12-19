UP Polls: BJP's 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' Begins Today; Party's Top Leaders To Flag Off Event

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls early next year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now set to flag off its ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’ from across regions in the state from Sunday, December 19. The party will have six Yatras across the state with the party’s leadership flagging off each of them. The BJP has set the Yatras from Bijnor, Mathura, Jhansi, Ghazipur, Ambedkar Nagar and Ballia.

As a part of it, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will kick off a yatra from Govardhan in Mathura and further conclude it in Pilibhit. Apart from CM Yogi Adityanath, leaders including BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will all take part in the event by flagging off different Yatras.

BJP President JP Nadda will be flagging off the Jan Vishwas Yatra from Ambedkar Nagar while Rajnath Singh will kick off the third Yatra from Jhansi and conclude it in Kanpur.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will flag off the fourth yatra starting from Bidurkoti in Bijnor to Rampur. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will start the fifth journey from Ballia which concludes in Basti, and Union Minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani will commence the sixth from Ghazipur to Amethi.

The overall program of the yatra was earlier finalised in a meeting chaired by the BJP General Secretary organisation, Sunil Bansal in Lucknow. It will aim to highlight the achievements of the party as well as the BJP-led state and the central government, and further gauge the public mood ahead of the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Notably, all six Yatras will culminate in Lucknow on January 10, 2022. The grand Yatras come ahead of the UP polls, slated to commence early next year. The 403-seat UP assembly that Yogi holds with a majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

PM Modi to hold biggest rally in Lucknow

Since October, PM Modi has frequently visited the poll-bound state, inaugurating multiple central government projects. On October 20, he inaugurated the Kushinagar International Airport - Asia's biggest airport. Later, PM Modi inaugurated the 341 km Purvanchal Expressway, the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi and unveiled projects like fertilizer factory and AIIMS.

Gearing up for the UP polls, BJP has now planned PM Modi's biggest rally in Lucknow, set to be held in January 2022, as per sources. The PM's rally is aimed to attract 10 lakh people, according to sources. The rally is planned to be held on January 9, 10, or 11 at the city's Defense Expo ground, before the code of conduct kicks in.

