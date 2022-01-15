UP polls: BSP announces candidates for Noida, Dadri, Jewar seats

Noida, Jan 15 (PTI) The Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party on Saturday declared candidates for three assembly constituencies in Gautam Buddh Nagar for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has fielded Kriparam Sharma from Noida, Manveer Singh Bhati from Dadri and Narendra Bhati 'Dada' from Jewar, according to a list shared by the party.

Noida has 6,90,231 voters, while Dadri has 5,86,889 voters and Jewar 3,46,425 voters.

Dadri in Gautam Buddh Nagar district is also the home constituency of BSP supremo Mayawati.

Elections to the three assembly seats, all won by BJP candidates in 2017, are scheduled for February 10. The elections results will be announced on March 10. PTI KIS SRY

