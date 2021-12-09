UP Polls: CM Yogi Alleges Akhilesh Yadav Govt 'looted People In Name Of Development'

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh General Assembly elections scheduled for 2022, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has alleged that the previous government, led by Akhilesh Yadav, only looted the public and appeased a certain community in the name of development. Amounting to a blistering strike at the Opposition in the run-up to the UP polls, CM Adityanath implied that the Samajwadi Party government lacked vision and BJP, under the leadership of PM Modi, has brought about development.

Addressing a public meeting in Mathura, CM Adityanath said, "The previous government spent development money on the boundary walls of burial grounds, while our government developed the pilgrimage sites. Development works used to be limited to a few districts but our government has done development work equally."

'No riots in Uttar Pradesh since BJP government': CM Yogi Adityanath in Mathura

While distributing acceptance letters and checks to the beneficiaries of various schemes around the Mant area of the district, the UP Chief Minister noted, "Earlier, only one family was enjoying benefits, now 25 crore people of the state are receiving them."

Referring to Akhilesh Yadav, he said that under the previous government, the mafia was 'welcomed with both arms open'. "But now, all criminals are being shown the jail gates," he added.

Referring to the Kosi Kalan riots, CM Adityanath alleged that cases were registered against innocent people, and noted how an SP had to lose his life in the Jawahar Bagh incident. "But after the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, there have been no riots," he said.

Notably, this was the CM's inaugural public conclave in Mant town, where he laid the foundation stone of numerous schemes worth Rs 200 crore, besides distributing cheques, kits, and tractor keys to the beneficiaries.

'25 cr UP citizens are my citizens'

On December 1, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav took a veiled dig at CM Adityanath for 'not having a family'. Addressing a massive rally in Banda as a part of 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra', Yadav contended that only those who have a family can understand the pain of the people. Lamenting the plight of migrant workers who walked back home during COVID lockdown, he said that Samajwadi Party had extended help to the persons in distress, including migrant workers and farmers.

Addressing a rally in Chandauli and rebutting Akhilesh Yadav's dig at his family, UP CM on December 5 claimed that the 25 crore citizens of the state was his 'family'.