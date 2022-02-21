UP Polls: CM Yogi Slams Akhilesh Yadav; 'SP Chief Will Remain Babua Throughout Life'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attacked Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav for his “childish” charge over the delayed distribution of tablets and smartphones in the state and asserted that the state government has been using e-path as part of good governance. This comes after the SP chief made a remark that since Yogi Adityanath cannot operate gadgets himself and so delayed their distributions which were part of BJP's 2017 poll promise.

"Yadav probably doesn’t know that I have been monitoring the functioning of government schemes through an e-dashboard installed in my office as well as a residence", the chief minister told PTI in an interview on board a helicopter in the course of campaigning.

He mentioned that the BJP-led Central government presented an e-budget last time as well as this time.

Responding to Akhilesh Yadav’s remarks “since ‘baba mukhya mantri’ doesn’t know how to operate laptop and tablet he delayed their distribution as part of the BJP’S 2017 poll promises in the state”, UP CM said that it is a childish remark of Yadav who will remain a ‘babua’ (child) throughout his life. "Such comments are devoid of sanskar and sanskriti” (value and culture)", he added.

BJP focus on tech developed state

"Uttar Pradesh has been using Information Technology on a wider scale as part of good governance. The government has adopted e-tender procedure to end “malpractices” during previous governments when middlemen used to “swallow” larger chunks of the development projects money", Yogi Adityanath said.

He mentioned that online monitoring has helped the government streamline the public distribution system which was very effective while monitoring the COVID cases during pandemic times. He asserted that the Uttar Pradesh PDS system is the most transparent in the country due to the widespread use of e-platform,

The UP chief minister said the BJP-led state government will continue to distribute one crore tablets among the youth as part of its 2017 poll promise.

Uttar Pradesh Election

The Election Commission of India has informed that Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling is scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

