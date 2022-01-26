UP Polls: Explosive With Letter Threatening Yogi Adityanath Found In Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

In another instance of a bomb scare ahead of Republic Day, an explosive with a timer was defused by the district police in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. A threat letter addressed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also found at the spot.

The device was found planted under a bridge near Mangawan on National Highway-30 which connects Rewa to Banaras, Allahabad. A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot soon after the device was discovered. This was the first such incident to be reported in the Rewa Division of Madhya Pradesh. Police are probing the source and motive of the criminal act.

The threat letter to CM Yogi Adityanath raises concerns about terror activities in UP as it heads to polls next month. The Uttar Pradesh election will be held from February 10 onwards in seven phases and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. In recent weeks, there have been several intelligence inputs of terror acts being planned around Republic Day.

Bomb scare, threat calls reported ahead of Republic Day

Earlier on January 14, an improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered by Delhi Police from one of the busiest flower markets in Ghazipur. The National Security Guard (NSG) carried out a controlled blast in the region. The IED had a timer device attached to it and had ammonium nitrate and RDX as its components. Police officials probing the case said that RDX has been used in blasts in the national capital earlier too.

In another similar incident, a suspicious electronic device was recovered from Nabanna (State Secretariat) in West Bengal's Howrah on January 19. As per the police, the unidentified device was a digital lock. A witness said a red light was flashing from the device.

Last week, a threat call was received at the CRPF headquarters in the national capital regarding a bomb being planted at the CGO Complex. A joint BDS team of CRPF, CISF, and Delhi Police was constituted and a thorough search was made with Dog Squad and the Bomb Disposal Team under the close supervision of senior officers of CRPF and CISF. After searches by the teams, nothing was found in the premises of the CRPF Headquarters Building and the surrounding area.