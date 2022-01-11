UP Polls: FIR Against Imran Masood & Others For Violating COVID Norms After Joining SP

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, an FIR has been filed against former MLA and Congress leader Imran Masood and 10 other leaders for holding a party meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur without prior permission and further violating COVID-19 protocols and Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The case has been lodged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after Masood who recently joined Samajwadi Party with other ex-Congress leaders held a meeting with his party workers and supporters in the poll-bound state without taking any proper permission.

Speaking on the same to ANI, Saharanpur SP Rajesh Kumar said that a case has been lodged against Imran Masood for calling a meeting with his supporters. "They have not taken any permission for that which violates the COVID-19 norms as well as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Social distancing rules were also violated and an FIR has been registered against the people", he added.

Notably, former MLA and Congress leader Imran Masood along with 10 former Congress leaders joined the Samajwadi Party just days before the state Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. After months of speculations, Masood finally confirmed it through a press conference on Monday, January 10.

Earlier in October 2021, he also took a jibe at Congress and said that it is not capable of fighting alone against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He also appealed for forming an alliance with Samajwadi Party.

Ex-Congress leader Imran Masood extends support to SP

Ex-Congress leader Imran Masood while addressing a press conference on Monday observed that the current political circumstances in Uttar Pradesh show a direct fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Samajwadi Party while the Election Commission of India announces its schedule for assembly polls. Further speaking on his venture into SP, he said, "So, I had a discussion with my supporters and we have decided to support Akhilesh Ji". He said, "I want a government that works in favour of youths, farmers, and women in the state".

Further citing his reasons to quit Congress, Masood said, "Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have given me respect but in the current political scenario, the party does not have any vote share in Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh Ji can bring development to the state."

