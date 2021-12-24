UP Polls: Former Home Minister Rajendra Tripathi And Leaders Of BSP, SP, RLD Join BJP

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh polls, political leaders of Congress, BSP, SP, and RLD, including former UP home minister Rajendra Tripathi on Friday, December 24, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to BJP state co-media in-charge Himanshu Dubey, Rajendra Tripathi, former home minister, and three-time Prayagraj MLA, quit Congress and joined the BJP at a programme held at the latter’s headquarters in UP. Political leaders who joined the BJP include former BSP MLA Krishnapal Singh Rajput (Jhansi), RLD’s Muni Dev Sharma (Bijnor), BSP’s Veer Singh Prajapati (Bulandshahr), and founder member of SP Kunwar Balbir Singh Chauhan, Dubey informed.

He added that Gurbachan Lal, IPS officer (retired), was also inducted into the party. According to Dubey, the leaders who joined the party hailed the “nationalist” policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath and further expressed faith in the same.

Uttar Pradesh polls

Uttar Pradesh is all set for the upcoming 2022 assembly elections. By winning 312 assembly seats, BJP won the 2017 assembly elections. For 403-member Assembly elections, BJP secured a 39.67% vote share. Congress secured only seven seats while Samajwadi Party (SP) and BSP won 47 seats and 19 seats respectively.

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gears for the upcoming 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the party has initiated six 'Jan Vishwas Yatras' from six different locations, namely Bijnor, Mathura, Jhansi, Ghazipur, Ambedkar Nagar & Ballia, will be starting from Ambedkar Nagar from December 19. According to party President of the UP unit, Swatantra Dev Singh, the Yatra is a medium for the dedicated leaders of the BJP to connect with people and seek their blessings.

Earlier on December 18, Providing details on Yogi's governance, BJP UP President Swatantra Dev Singh had informed that ''in six months or yearly, once we take our report card and go in front of people. We seek their blessings and further request them to place their demands concerning any issue faced by them."

