UP Polls: 'Kannauj Will Vote For Educated Gentleman Asim Arun Over SP,' Says Subrat Pathak

As polling goes underway in 59 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, BJP MP from Kannauj Subrat Pathak exuded confidence that people of UP will reject the 'corrupt' policies of the Samajwadi Party and vote for the double engine government of the BJP.

When asked how the saffron party would garner maximum votes in a bastion of the Mulayam Singh Yadav's family, Pathak said this is not the land of Yadavs but of Hindus, and that it has given gifted political leaders to the country.

"This is a not stronghold of the Yadavs but of Hindus. Many great politicians have emerged from Kannauj and it is an ancient city. People are satisfied with the governance of PM Modi and Yogi. People will vote against riots, hooliganism, corruption, and in favour of the BJP," the MP told Republic TV.

Considered a bastion of SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, the BJP is trying to make an inroad in Kannauj by fielding policeman-turned politician Asim Arun from the Kannauj Sadar seat. The former Kanpur CP had taken a VRS to plunge into electoral politics. He is fighting against Anil Dohre, a three-time SP MLA.

Speaking of Arun, Subrat Pathak said, "When educated gentlemen like him enter politics, a people's government is formed. the public has seen how goons of the SP used to use their money and ask for votes. People are rising above it and are voting loyal leaders to power."

Former IPS Asim Arun versus Anil Kumar Dohare in Kannauj

The Kannauj seat will witness a direct faceoff between SP's sitting MLA Anil Kumar Dohare and Asim Arun of BJP. The SP candidate had defeated BJP's previous candidate Banwari Lal Dohare by a margin of 2,454 votes in the 2017 election.

Arun, on the other hand, was the Kanpur Police Commissioner who joined the saffron party on January 16 after his application for the Voluntary Retirement Scheme was accepted.

A 1994-batch IPS officer, the BJP candidate hails from Kannauj and holds a Master's degree in Public Policy from British Columbia University. He has served in several important positions including the SP of Agra, Aligarh, Gorakhpur, Balrampur, Hathras, and Siddharth Nagar and the head of the Close Protection Team guarding former PM Manmohan Singh as part of SPG. Besides this, he was a part of the United Nations Peace Keeping Mission in Kosovo in 2002-03