UP Polls: Mahan Dal Terms OP Rajbhar 'political Joker'; BJP Ridicules SP-led Alliance

In an embarassment for Samajwadi Party on Monday, ally Mahan Dal's president Keshav Dev Maurya dubbed its other coalition partner Om Prakash Rajbhar a "political joker". A Minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led Cabinet until 2019 they parted ways, Rajbhar is currently heading the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, he broke his silence on the Mahan Dal chief's comment.

OP Rajbhar remarked, "When the state of education was low in the state, a theatre group used to be active. At that time, people used to call the hero joker. Similarly, when science had prevailed, there is cinema. There is a hero in cinema. Both have the same meaning. 24 crore people are paying attention to Om Prakash Rajbhar (ahead of the UP polls).

"He (Keshav Dev Maurya) is a big brother. He knows that only Om Prakash Rajbhar is conveying the issues to the people. BJP is making a mountain out of a molehill," the SBSP president added. Mocking the SP-led alliance in a Facebook post earlier, the JP Nadda-led party quipped, "One coalition partner of the SP alliance called the other ally a joker. The second person called the leader of the alliance a joker. Now the leader of the alliance should clarify on how many jokers are there in the SP alliance".

UP polls

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP won only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi, as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post.

Though some BJP leaders made conflicting statements over Adityanath's future as the Chief Minister, PM Modi put all speculations to rest by lauding UP's governance model during his successive visits to the state.

While Akhilesh Yadav has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has hinted at allying with his uncle Shivpal Yadav. So far, Samajwadi Party has announced a tie-up with Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel.

Amid speculation over Jayant Chaudhary's meeting with Akhilesh Yadav on November 23, sources told Republic TV that RLD is likely to be allocated 30-35 seats for the 2022 UP polls. Meanwhile, Yadav met they met AAP's UP in-charge Sanjay Singh for about an hour in Lucknow a day later, where a discussion was held on seat-sharing and other possibilities for the UP elections.