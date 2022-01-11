UP polls: Noida Police starts phone number for complaint from citizens

Noida, Jan 10 (PTI) Residents across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district can report election-related complaints through email or Whatsapp or a phone call on a dedicated number of the police, officials said on Monday.

In view of the assembly polls next month, a complaint cell has been set up at the police commissionerate's election office in Surajpur, Greater Noida, a police spokesperson said.

Residents can use the email id mailto:compgbnpol@gmail.com to report any election-related complaint or simply call or Whatsapp on mobile number 8595902518, the spokesperson said.

Assistant Nodal Officer in the police's election cell Peetam Pal Singh said the email id and the mobile number are to be used only for reporting irregularities related to the polls and not regular crime.

"The service can be used by the people in case somebody notices liquor or cash being distributed somewhere in a bid to entice voters. Or if election campaigns are being organised in violation of guidelines. For example, physical campaigns being held at night or in violation of COVID-19 norms could be reported,” Singh said.

The three assembly constituencies of Noida, Dadri and Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar will go to polls on February 10 in the first phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, which borders Delhi and Haryana's Faribabad and Palwal districts, has 16.23 lakh registered voters, according to officials. PTI KIS TIR TIR

