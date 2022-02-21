UP polls: Priyanka Gandhi begins road show in Lucknow

Lucknow, Feb 21 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday began a major road show in the state capital to drum up support for party candidates ahead of the February 23 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress general secretary sat atop an SUV along with party candidate Lalan Kumar from Bakshi ka Talab constituency as they went on a door-to-door campaign in the Chinhat area.

Monday also marks the last day of campaigning for the fourth phase polls.

“She was joined by enthused party workers during the campaign and the people also accorded her welcome whichever area the convoy went through. Priyanka ji also distributed 'ladki hoon lad sakti hoon' wrist bands to girls and women during the road show,” a Congress office-bearer said.

Gandhi's road show is scheduled to cover large parts of Lucknow throughout the day, the office-bearer said.

Lucknow has a total of nine assembly constituencies. Except for Mohanlalganj, which is held by the Samajwadi Party, all other seats were won by BJP candidates in 2017 elections.

Lucknow goes to polls on February 23 during the fourth phase of the elections, whose results will be declared on March 10. PTI KIS DV DV

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)