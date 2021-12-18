UP Polls: Priyanka Vadra Promises 20 Lakh Jobs, Waiving Farmers' Loans If Elected To Power

Campaigning for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made several promises including waiving off loans of all farmers and creating employment for 20 lakh youth. She added that Rs 25,000 will be given to all the families who suffered due to the novel coronavirus if the grand old party comes to power.

Addressing a rally in Amethi, Priyanka Vadra said, "In case of disease, the government will provide Rs 10,000 for healthcare. To politically empower women, 40% of tickets will be given to women." She added that girl students will be given smartphones and scooty for their safety.

In presence of her brother and ex-party chief Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka slammed the BJP government and alleged that they have been "spreading web of lies" since they came to power in the Centre and the state.

Amethi had been a Congress bastion and Rahul Gandhi had represented the constituency in Lok Sabha for 15 years before being defeated by BJP's Smriti Irani in 2019. The Congress leader won from Wayanad in Kerala for where he had fought simultaneously.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra hold 'padayatra' in Amethi

Holding a padayatra in Amethi, Rahul Gandhi attacked the Central government over issues such as inflation, demonetisation, GST, capitalism and farm laws. The Wayanad MP also repeated his distinction of 'Hindu' and 'Hindutvawadi'.

Lambasting PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi said, "Centre said they had no data on farmer deaths. I showed them a list of 400 Punjab farmers who died in protests, demanding compensation. Who has benefitted from demonetisation, GST, Farm laws? Only 2-3 industrialists."

The Congress leader added that a Hindu is one who doesn't fear the truth and does not let hate take over. "Hindutvawadi is one who uses hatred to create fear. Hindus will never lose," he said.

He said that inflation and unemployment are the biggest questions that neither the PM nor CM will answer. He said that middle-class people and poor people are badly affected by decisions taken by the Prime Minister. "Every lane in Amethi is still the same. Only that there's anger against the government in people's eyes," Gandhi said.

