Ahead of the joint rally by the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), RLD chief Chaudhary Jayant Singh said that people want to see a better option and they aim to bring it through their alliance. Speaking on carrying out a joint rally in Meerut, he said, "We'll be sharing a political stage for the first time after the Lok Sabha elections and before the Vidhan Sabha elections."

He further said, "We have a tradition that decisions are not taken behind closed doors and are done in public. So, we will give all our messages on 7th December. Chaudhary also said that the workers were already happy regarding the alliance between both parties. Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Chaudhary also took a jibe at the Yogi Adityanath-led state government saying that the people need a new government. He further added, "In the current situation, there's a failed 'double-engine' government, and people are opposing it."

Earlier in November, the RLD chief met Akhilesh in Lucknow amid speculations of both parties getting into an alliance for the 2022 UP polls.

After the meeting, Chaudhary Jayant also tweeted a picture of himself with Akhilesh and wrote, ‘Badhte kadam’, further indicating an alliance. Responding to it, Akhilesh also tweeted, ‘Jayant Chaudhary ke saath badlav ki ore’.

Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal to address a joint rally on Dec 7

The Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) are likely to formally announce their alliance on December 7 ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022. Meanwhile, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav and RLD President Jayant Chaudhary are prepping up to make the formal announcement of their alliance at the joint rally, leaders of both parties are carrying out numerous meetings.

The SP-RLD joint rally holds a major prominence in West Uttar Pradesh as it may address the farmers' reaction after the farm bills were repealed by the Centre.

(With ANI inputs, Image: ANI/PTI)