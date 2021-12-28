UP Elections 2022: SP Claims Credit For Kanpur Metro Prior To PM Modi Inaugurating It

As PM Modi gears up to inaugurate the Kanpur Metro Rail, Samajwadi Party on Tuesday, once again claimed credit for the project. Dedicating the Metro to the citizens of Kanpur, the party shared a photo of the foundation stone event by then-CM Akhilesh Yadav. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

SP claims credit for Kanpur Metro

SP claims BJP takes credit for its work

Akhilesh Yadav has often complained that most of the central universities, hospitals and highways which were being constructed under the Yogi regime were started by his govt, approved by UPA govt. Listing projects which PM Modi recently inaugurated - Kushinagar International Airport, Purvanchal Expressway, Ganga Expressway at Shahjahanpur, SP has claimed that all these projects were envisioned by the Akhilesh yadav government. Yadav has also ccused BJP of plagiarising its 2017 campaign song 'Kam Bolta hai', claiming that Yogi Adityanath's campaign song 'Cha Gayi re' was a dead ringer of the SP song. He has also accused the Yogi govt for copying his govt's free laptop distribution scheme, asking 'how many tablets were given in 4.5 years?'.

PM Modi to inaugurate Kanpur Metro

PM Modi will inaugurate the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project at around 1:30 PM. Apart from the metro rail inauguration, he will also inaugurate the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project. Currently PM Modi is addressing the 54th Convocation Ceremony of IIT Kanpur. The entire length of the Metro Rail Project in Kanpur is 32 Kilometres and is being built at a cost of over Rs 11,000 crore.

Kanpur Metro corridor is a 32.5km long project proposed under the Kanpur Metro project. The first corridor runs from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) to Naubasta which is 23.8 km while the second 8.6 km long corridor runs from Chandrashekhar Azad Agricultural University to Barra. Each metro train will have three coaches with a capacity of transporting 974 passengers at a time. Uttar Pradesh is set to become the country's first state to boast metro rail connectivity in five of its cities - Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra and Meerut.

UP Election 2022 campaign

BJP has announced that it will fight along with allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. On the other hand, SP has tied up with Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP, RLD, PSPL and has kept his doors open for AIMIM, AAP. BSP chief Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, while allying only with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. Other parties like AIMIM, SP, JDU, AAP, Shiv Sena have announced that it will contest polls.