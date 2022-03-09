UP Polls: SP Writes To EC Seeking Live Webcast Of Counting, Link For All Parties To Watch

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Wednesday wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner ahead of counting of votes on March 10, demanding webcasting of the counting process in all constituencies. In the letter, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party requested that the counting process be webcast across all districts and that the link for the same be made available to all political parties to watch it live.

"SP demands that on March 10, the counting of votes in all constituencies across all districts of the state be webcasting and the link be shared with the chief officials and parties to watch live in order to ensure free and fair elections," the letter read.

Samajwadi Party writes to Chief Election Commissioner ahead of counting of votes tomorrow, demands webcasting of the counting process in all constituencies across all districts & that the link for the same be made available to all political parties so that it can be watched live. pic.twitter.com/HelcYurwTK — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 9, 2022

Earlier today, the party tweeted a video in which Varanasi’s Commissioner Deepak Agarwal discussed a reported 'lapse' in the protocol in the movement of EVMs, sharing that the machines concerned were only those used for training. The officer stated, "If you talk about the protocol for the movement of EVMs, there was a lapse, I accept that. But I can guarantee that it is impossible to take away machines used in voting. There is three-grade security. Political party workers can even sit outside the centres to keep an eye on."

SP candidate uses binoculars to keep eye on EVMs

Yesterday, in a bid to prevent any untoward incident, SP's candidate from Hastinapur constituency in Meerut district Yogesh Verma was seen keeping an eye on an EVM strongroom with binoculars. "The SP chief (Akhilesh) has ordered to keep an eye on EVM strong room and other movements around it. We will work in three shifts of 8 hours. We don't believe in exit polls, Akhilesh Yadav will become CM. We'll form govt with a majority," SP candidate from Hastinapur Yogesh Verma told ANI.

SP candidate from Hastinapur constituency in Meerut district, Yogesh Verma keeps an eye on EVM strong room with binoculars to prevent mishandling

Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit and could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. For the 2022 polls, BJP is fighting under the leadership of its incumbent CM. Akhilesh Yadav has announced a tie-up with RLD, Mahan Dal, Rajbhar's SBSP, Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel and uncle Shivpal Yadav's PSPL.