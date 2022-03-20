UP RLD Chief Resigns After Poll Defeat, Accuses Akhilesh Yadav Of Selling Election Tickets

In yet another setback to the Jayant Chaudhary-led Rashtriya Lok Dal following Uttar Pradesh poll defeat, its state unit president Masood Ahmed on Saturday submitted his resignation accusing SP-RLD alliance leaders of dictatorial behavior and selling tickets. Ahmed in his letter noted several serious allegations against Chaudhary and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

“Akhilesh-ji gave tickets to whomever he wanted while collecting money, due to which the alliance was forced to contest elections without booth presidents,” Masood Ahmed wrote.

He further accused the chiefs of the RLD and the SP of behaving like dictators and alleged that tickets were sold ahead of the Assembly elections.

Citing the case of Swami Prasad Maurya, who quit the BJP to join the SP just before the UP polls, Ahmed said, “Maurya-ji was sent to Fazilnagar without information and he lost the election. Akhilesh-ji and you acted like dictators because of which the alliance had to face defeat. My suggestion is that this alliance should be deferred until Akhilesh-ji gives equal respect".

RLD'S UP unit chief claims poll tickets sold

Masood Ahmed claimed that the announcement of candidates was not done in time as the alliance was in an attempt to collect money, and said that no time was invested in preparing for the polls. He mentioned that for most of the seats, nominations were filed on the last day as none of the candidates were aware where they would contest from.

"During the most precious time, all the workers were sitting at the feet of either you (Chaudary) or Akhilesh-ji and no preparation for the elections could be made,” he stated.

Ahmed noted that the alliance lost at least 50 seats by a margin of 200 to 10,000 votes as SP had three candidates for each seat, sending a wrong message to the people of the state. He further added that due to the act of humiliating Chandra Shekhar Azad of the Azad Samaj Party, the party lost the Dalit vote share, which eventually shifted to the BJP.

As per the recent Uttar Pradesh election results, the Samajwadi Party secured 111 seats and the Rashtriya Lok Dal got eight. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious by winning 255 seats in the 403-member assembly.

(With PTI input)

