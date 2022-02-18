'UP Used To Guide India, But SP Spoiled The State's Name', Yogi Adityanath Fires Salvo

Amid the ongoing Uttar Pradesh election, Chief Minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath addressed a rally in Mainpuri. Mainpuri is considered as home turf for Samajwadi Party (SP) since SP has not lost a single Lok Sabha election from this constituency from the year 1996. Former UP CM and founder-patron of SP, Mulayam Singh Yadav, has been a Lok Sabha MP from Mainpuri five times. Currently, he is an MP in Lok Sabha from this very constituency. The current SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav is also contesting elections from Karhal which is one of the five assembly constituencies in the Mainpuri district.

Lauding the State of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath claimed that UP used to guide India but due to bad governance of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress, Uttar Pradesh has lost its rich identity. He averred that the aforementioned parties have spoilt UP's identity and claimed that 'anarchy and riots' were at their peak during Samajwadi Party's tenure.

Continuing his series of attacks on Akhilesh Yadav, he also claimed that curfew had become a norm in Uttar Pradesh. He further added many people were forced to leave their homes in the previous governments of the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party.

"Uttar Pradesh used to guide the whole country, but Congress, SP and BSP have spoilt UP and its identity. Curfew and riots were a norm during SP tenure. Exodus was common during SP, BSP rule. Before 2014, Congress and Samajwadi party had spoilt India," said Yogi.

Praising BJP and his governance he said that in the last five years they have delivered the dream UP. Speaking on his policy of controlling riots he affirmed that rioters are identified and caught within three days since their posters are pasted around the state. He assured that the rioters have to pay the dues for the havoc caused by them.

Yogi said, "In the last five years, you (people) have the UP of your dreams. Rioters have their posters pasted and identified. They are caught on the third day and have to pay for the losses."

Uttar Pradesh elections

February 18 is the last day of campaigning for phase-3 polls in Uttar Pradesh. Phase-3 election constituencies have been historically dominated by Samajwadi Party. People of 16 districts divided into 59 constituencies will come out to cast their vote on February 20. Voting for the remaining phases will take place on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. Results for all constituencies will be declared on March 10 along with four other states - Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa.