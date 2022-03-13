UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur Assemblies See Rise In Number Of MLAs Aged Above 55

After the recent round of elections, the state assemblies of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur have acquired an elder profile owing to an increase in the number of MLAs aged above 55 years.

According to an analysis by PRS Legislative Research, the proportion of MLAs aged 55 years or below has decreased to 59.5% in 2022 from 64.7% in 2017.

On the other hand, the three newly elected Assemblies now have more women MLAs when compared to the outgoing House.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly now has 47 women legislators, compared to 42 in the outgoing Assembly, while the number of women MLAs in Uttarakhand has increased from five in 2017 to eight in 2022.

The number of women legislators in the Manipur Assembly has doubled to four when compared to five years ago.

In the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly, the proportion of MLAs aged 55 years or below has decreased to 51% in 2022 from 61% in 2017.

In Manipur too the proportion of MLAs aged 55 years or below has decreased to 55% in 2022 from 71.7% in 2017.

In Uttar Pradesh, the number of MLAs with at least a Bachelor's degree has increased from 72.7% in 2017 to 75.9% in 2022.

In Uttarakhand, the number of MLAs with at least a Bachelor's degree has reduced from 77% in 2017 to 68% in 2022.

The incoming Assembly in Manipur has 76.6% of the newly elected MLAs with at least a Bachelor's degree, slightly lower than the 68.4% in 2017.

In Uttar Pradesh, nine political parties are represented in the 403-member House, while the Uttarakhand Assembly has the representation of three political parties.

In Manipur, six political parties are represented in the 60-member House along with three independent MLAs.