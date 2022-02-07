UP Will Mark Its History When India Celebrates 100 Years Of Independence: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, February 7, addressed a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor via video conferencing ahead of upcoming state polls. PM Modi stated that when India completes 100 years of independence in the next 25 years, Uttar Pradesh will mark its story of growth and development. He then slammed the previous government for not working on the development of the state.

"We want that in the next 25 yrs, when nation would complete 100 yrs of independence, UP make a mark with its development story. Our govt is making continuous efforts to see that the businessmen, industrialists, farmers here get all possible help", PM Nodi said.

Stating that the BJP considers every citizen of the country as its own family, he stated, "The water in the river of development in UP was stagnant. It was stagnating among the fake 'Samajwadis' & their close ones. These people never had anything to do with the thirst of the development of common man, the thirst of progress, the thirst of freedom from poverty".

According to the Prime Minister, the opposition parties only focused on quenching their own thirst and that of their close ones. "This selfish thirst soaks all streams of the river of development", he added.

'UP BJP works for women safety'

"Earlier, molestation of women was very common. The situation was so bad that after incidents of chain snatching, people were thankful that they were still alive. While the Yogi Adityanath government freed women from that fear by giving women their true honour", PM Modi said.

He added that during CM Yogi's tenure, criminals were so scared that they themselves ran to jails and that they were now sitting in the jail with a hope to get out after a change in the government.

"They're hoping for the old 'mafia raj' govt to come back. Criminals who had run out of UP, are hoping for govt to change so that they can come back. These criminals want reimbursement from the people of UP for their dacoity and loot business which is shut for the last 5 years", the Prime Minister said.

UP elections

The Election Commission of India has informed that Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling is scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

(Image: @BJP4India/Twitter)