'UP's Bulldozer Works For Development & To Recover Money From Mafias & Corrupt': CM Yogi

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that ever since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government came to power, there is no desertion of people in the state. He further noted that only mafias and criminals leave the state.

"Between 2007-12, there were over 300 riots in Uttar Pradesh. Between 2012-17, there were over 700 riots. Property worth crores were damaged. Several people died. There used to curfew during festivals. Girls couldn't go to school. People used to desert the state," CM Yogi Adityanath said.

Highlighting his government's achievements as it completes 5 years, CM Yogi said, "There is the only development in the state, no desertification. I can say that only mafias and criminals leave the state. Benefit from government schemes is reaching everyone."

The Chief Minister also mentioned that the per capita income of people have doubled since BJP came to power in the state. "We used to meet people during COVID-19 pandemic...Seven expressways are being built in Uttar Pradesh that will improve the connectivity."

Speaking on the Kanpur raid, where over Rs 250 crore were recovered from perfume trader Piyush Jain, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "We used the money for development. The previous government used to do Golmaal (of funds). The bulldozer of Uttar Pradesh is working for the development of the state as well as to recover money from mafias and corrupt people."

Image: Republic