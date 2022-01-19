Uttar Pradesh Assembly Dy Speaker Nitin Agarwal Steps Down From Post; Resigns As SP MLA

Ahead of assembly polls, Nitin Agarwal on Wednesday resigned from his primary membership of the Samajwadi Party and also stepped down from his post as Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker. The SP MLA from Hardoi Sadar assembly seat said he has quit as the MLA. Agarwal, who was elected the assembly deputy speaker on the BJP’s support had not formally joined the party and was technically still an SP MLA, as per PTI. This is another setback for the Samajwadi party as earlier in the day, Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joined the BJP.

UP Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker Nitin Agarwal quits the post and also resigns from the primary membership of Samajwadi Party. pic.twitter.com/GfYk5jfHJB — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 19, 2022

'Inspired By PM Modi's Vision': Nitin Agarwal

Nitin Agarwal stated that the reason behind his resignation is that he is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and hailed the Central and state governments' work for the betterment of people.

"I have resigned from the primary membership of SP. I have also quit from Vidhan Sabha deputy speaker post. The Central & State govt is working for all sections of people. The country is moving forward by Modi Ji's vision. I am inspired by the vision of Modi Ji, so I have resigned," stated Agarwal.

Aparna Yadav joins BJP

SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joined the BJP on Wednesday in the presence of UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. Aparna - the wife of Prateek Yadav, step-brother of Akhilesh Yadav, has been complaining that her poll loss in 2017 was because SP had fielded her in a BJP stronghold - Lucknow Cantt. Yadav has also slammed her brother-in-law's indifference to Ram Mandir and donated to the Trust.

"I was always influenced by the PM's work. For me, the nation is first. I have always been influenced by BJP's schemes and will work for the welfare of India," said Yadav on joining the saffron party.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

Uttar Pradesh will vote in 7 phases, between February 10 and March 7. While 58 seats go to the polls in the first phase, 55 seats and 59 seats shall be up for grabs in the second phase and third phase respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to take place on March 10. While Congress, AAP, and BSP are going solo in the upcoming polls, Samajwadi Party has announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar-led SBSP, RLD, and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. Meanwhile, the BJP has joined hands with the Apna Dal and Nishad party. Yogi Adityanath faces a tough challenge as no CM of UP has been able to win a second consecutive term since 1987.

