Uttar Pradesh: BJP-Cong Workers Clash In Amethi Ahead Of Rahul-Priyanka Vadra's Padayatra

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and their Congress counterparts in Amethi faced off on Saturday. The faceoff reportedly took place during the 'padyatra' (foot march) of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the city.

Both the groups raised slogans against each other. In the video accessed, BJP workers can be heard saying "Rahul, Priyanka wapas jao (Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi go back), Gunjega bas 3 naam, Modi, Yogi, Jai Shri Ram (Only three names will resonate, Modi, Yogi and Jai Shri Ram)."

Meanwhile, the Congress workers raised slogans in support of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Another video shows Congress workers tearing posters of Amethi MP Smriti Irani.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra hold 'padayatra' in Amethi

Holding a foot march in Amethi, Rahul Gandhi slammed the Central government over various issues such as inflation, GST, demonetisation, farm laws, and capitalism. Addressing the public from atop a bus, the Congress leader repeated his distinction of 'Hindu' and 'Hindutvavadi'.

Lambasting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi said, "Centre said they had no data on farmer deaths. I showed them a list of 400 Punjab farmers who died in protests, demanding compensation. Who has benefitted from demonetisation, GST, Farm laws? Only 2-3 industrialists".

He added, "I repeat again. Hindu is one who does not fear from the truth, who faces his fears, who does not let hate take over. Hindutvavadi is one who uses hatred to create fear. Hindus will never lose".

The grand old party is holding a 'Pratigya Padyatra' in Amethi as part of its 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' ahead of Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand. The 403-seat UP assembly will go into the polls in February 2022.

