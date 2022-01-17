Taking on BJP MP Ravi Kishan in a pre-poll song war, Bhojpuri singer Neha Rathore has now released her own version of the election song attacking the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over several issues which remains unaddressed. Just a day after the Gorakhpur Member of Parliament and BJP leader Ravi Kishan released BJP's poll song, Rathore on Sunday, January 16, took to her Twitter handle and YouTube channel for sharing her song is titled "UP Mei Ka Ba" meaning "What is there in UP?".

As the lyrics of Rathore's song suggest, she has made a striking attack on the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh pointing out the issues including handling of the COVID-19 second wave, Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Hathras rape case, and other issues. Through her song, she claimed that there is no employment in the state while lakhs of people have died due to COVID-19 and their bodies remain submerged in the Ganga river. Also, referring to the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and the death of several farmers, she said that the Minister's son mowed his car over the farmers and raised questions on who is responsible for this.

Notably, responding to her song, NCP leader Nawab Malik also shared it on his official Twitter handle with the caption meaning "What is there in UP... Must listen."

Ravi Kishan sounds pre-poll election song

Earlier on Saturday, BJP MP from Gorakhpur and film actor Ravi Kishan in an attempt to woo the voters in Uttar Pradesh released a Bhojpuri song titled "UP Mei Sab Ba" meaning UP has everything. While he tweeted a teaser of his song on Twitter, the full song is uploaded on YouTube. Apart from that, Ravi Kishan has also presented the song album to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence.

Through his song, Ravi Kishan has heaped praises over the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government and further mentioned all the initiatives carried out by the state government towards the people of Uttar Pradesh. Following his cue, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also composed his own song ahead of the upcoming UP Assembly elections. As the state gears up for the elections, the pre-poll songs have also intensified the political atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh.

