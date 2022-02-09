Uttar Pradesh Election: BJP Leader From Mathura Slams SP Over Electricity, Water Issues

With less than 24 hours to go for phase 1 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Shrikanth Sharma launched a fresh attack on Samajwadi Party by adding that Akhilesh Yadav-led Government increased the price of electricity. The Mathura minister also said that Yogi Adityanath-led government worked on providing solutions to the problems 'gifted' by the previous government.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Shrikanth Sharma speaks to Republic, launches attack on Samajwadi Party

"PM Modi never gave any problems to the country, CM Yogi never gave any problems to Uttar Pradesh. We never created any problems in Mathura, we are in fact solving problems left by the previous government. Over 5 lakh people have been deployed here. A lot has been done to generate employment in Mathura, the state and the country. Electricity, water and health are the topics of development for elections and these are the basic needs of people. We are trying to make Mathura the biggest holy site in the world so as we work towards it, employment opportunities will also increase," said the BJP leader.

Uttar Pradesh election: Key battles to look for in phase 1

Some of the key areas include Noida, Kairana, Thana Bhawan, Agra Rural, Muzaffarnagar, Mathura and Sardhana. Noida is perceived as a prestigious seat for BJP as Defence Minister and former UP CM Rajnath Singh's son Pankaj Singh is seeking re-election from here. While SP has again fielded Choudhary, BSP and AAP have given a ticket to Kripa Ram Sharma and Pankaj Avana respectively.

BJP veteran Hukum Singh has been winning from Kairana since 1996, it was wrested by SP's Nahid Hasan in 2014 as the former resigned the post after being elected to the Lok Sabha. Moreover, SP has come under fire for renominating Nahid Hasan despite him facing multiple criminal cases relating to fraud and extortion.

UP Minister Suresh Kumar is seeking a third term as an MLA in Thana Bhawan while SP ally RLD has fielded Ashraf Ali who lost to Kumar by a narrow margin of 265 votes in the 2012 polls.

Agra Rural has gained immense importance with BJP fielding ex-Uttarakhand Governor Babi Rani Maurya from here.The other candidates are Congress' Upendra Singh, BSP's Kiran Prabha Keshari and RLD's Mahesh Kumar.

With BJP leaders raking up the Muzaffarnagar riots on the campaign trail, this constituency has become a test case to determine whether farmers are willing to trust the SP-RLD combination despite the anger against the farm laws.