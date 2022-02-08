Uttar Pradesh Election: BJP Releases Manifesto With Focus On Women Empowerment, Farmers

Under the title of ‘Lok Kalyan Patra 2022,’ Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Tuesday released its manifesto for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh election. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the manifesto during a ‘Jan sabha’ in Lucknow's Indira Gandhi Pratishthan. The main focus of the BJP remained farmers, women, and youth.

Importantly, the party also released 'Karke dikhaaya hai' song for the upcoming Assembly polls:

Uttar Pradesh election: Key takeaways from BJP manifesto

The manifesto aims at improving the lives of the 25 crore people in UP, said CM Yogi Adityanath.

Double the amount of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PMKISAN) scheme for landless farmers.

Scooty for girl students and working women. It also promises free coaching to female students preparing for UPSC and PSC.

Keeping the online education system in view, the saffron party has promised laptops and other required gadgets for students, and to generate employment for the youth of the state and give at least one job to every household.

Under the Ujjwala Yojna, the party has also promised to give three free cylinders every year to the consumers.

Uttar Pradesh Minister of Finance said that BJP has fulfilled all the promises made in the last manifesto.

CM Yogi Adityanath on BJP manifesto for 2022 Assembly Polls

While promising to fulfil everything mentioned in the manifesto, the Chief Minister stressed upon the state to be curfew-free, empowering women and other development works.

"Over 700 riots between 2012-2017 in SP rule, there was curfew and riots in UP. Now Kanwar yatra takes place in state and not riots," added UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Further listing development works carried out by the BJP, CM Yogi mentioned cited the following examples:

33 medical colleges made in last 5 years with improvement in health infrastructure

Various link expressways under construction

Only 2 airports were operational in UP in 70 years, in last 5 years, number of airports in UP have gone up to 9

UP- 1st state in country to have 5 international airports

Metros helping connectivity in the state

Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath, Mathura, Vrindavan and other pilgrimage places developed by BJP

Amit Shah says manifesto developed with suggestions & views

Speaking on the 'Sankalp Patra,' the Home Minister hailed CM Yogi and said that in the last five years, all areas witnessed development in Uttar Pradesh.

"The last 5 years have set the stage for UP's future. Criminals, goons have no place in politics. PM Modi and CM Yogi ensured UP politics becomes crime-free. Samajwadi Party president was holding our manifesto, asking us how many promises we fulfilled. We fulfilled 92% of our promises, that is why people in other states too vote for BJP," added Union Minister Amit Shah.

Image: Twitter/@BJPUttarPradesh