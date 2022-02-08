Uttar Pradesh Election: BJP Releases Manifesto With Focus On Women Empowerment, Farmers

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@BJPUttarPradesh
Under the title of ‘Lok Kalyan Patra 2022,’ Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Tuesday released its manifesto for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh election. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the manifesto during a ‘Jan sabha’ in Lucknow's Indira Gandhi Pratishthan. The main focus of the BJP remained farmers, women, and youth.
Importantly, the party also released 'Karke dikhaaya hai' song for the upcoming Assembly polls:
Uttar Pradesh Minister of Finance said that BJP has fulfilled all the promises made in the last manifesto.
While promising to fulfil everything mentioned in the manifesto, the Chief Minister stressed upon the state to be curfew-free, empowering women and other development works.
"Over 700 riots between 2012-2017 in SP rule, there was curfew and riots in UP. Now Kanwar yatra takes place in state and not riots," added UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
Further listing development works carried out by the BJP, CM Yogi mentioned cited the following examples:
Speaking on the 'Sankalp Patra,' the Home Minister hailed CM Yogi and said that in the last five years, all areas witnessed development in Uttar Pradesh.
"The last 5 years have set the stage for UP's future. Criminals, goons have no place in politics. PM Modi and CM Yogi ensured UP politics becomes crime-free. Samajwadi Party president was holding our manifesto, asking us how many promises we fulfilled. We fulfilled 92% of our promises, that is why people in other states too vote for BJP," added Union Minister Amit Shah.