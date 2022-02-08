Uttar Pradesh Election: BJP Says Samajwadi Party Will Be 'Samaptawadi Party' On March 10

In sharp criticism, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday said that Azam Khan's 'buffalo' was given more importance under Samajwadi Party rule.

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Election, the Deputy CM also said that the opposition party will not win even from Mainpuri, Etawah and Rampur. It is important to mention that SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest the upcoming Assembly Polls from Mainpuri while Azam Khan has been fielded from Rampur.

Uttar Pradesh election: State's Deputy CM slams Samajwadi Party

"Azam Khan's buffalo was given more importance under SP rule. The party won't even win in Mainpuri, Etawah, Rampur. We developed all 75 districts in UP. Both Akhilesh and Azam khan will lose their seats. Those sitting in jails dream of winning assembly elections. Every vote for BJP means sending a goon behind the jail. Vote for BJP means vote for development. It is the BJP that is building a grand Ram temple. The Samajwadi Party will be Samaptawadi party (finished party) on March 10," added Keshav Prasad Maurya.

After the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP released the first list of candidates for the upcoming polls which included the name of Azam Khan, BJP lambasted the decision to include someone who is in jail.

Azam Khan, who has been booked in more than 84 cases, is still in prison. He has been granted bail in most of these cases. The Samajwadi Party leader's son, Abdullah, who was booked n 43 cases, was granted bail recently while Azam Khan's wife Tanzeen was granted bail in December 2020. The Supreme Court on Thursday, February 3, had adjourned the matter for Khan's interim bail plea as the concerned bench had not assembled.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022

The upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls shall be held in seven phases - February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3, and March 7. The counting of votes shall take place on March 10.

With 15,05,82,750 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,74,351. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 31 and the polling time has been increased by one hour.