Uttar Pradesh Election: BJP's Raza Slams Akhilesh Over EVM Remarks, Calls Him 'cheater'

As the counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has begun on Thursday morning, UP minister Mohsin Raza, exuding confidence over BJP's victory in the state, said that the results of people's blessing will be soon out. Speaking exclusively to Republic on the big day, the Uttar Pradesh Minister also acclaimed that law and order and development has been restored while UP's 24 crore people trust BJP.

Further exuding confidence over forming the next government in the state, he said, "We will make a government with more than 300 seats."

He also took a striking hit at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and called him a "cheater". Reacting to Akhilesh Yadav's questions on EVMs, Mohsin Raza said, "Akhilesh thinks we have cheated because he is a cheater. He blames EVMs when they know they will lose. Now, he has to decide where he would be in the 2027 elections."

Furthermore, speaking on the election results and the SP's confidence over winning the UP elections, he questioned as to what the party has done to expect a victory in the polls.

Notably, the statements of Mohsin Khan comes at a time when UP gears up for the crucial election results on Thursday, March 10, while the counting of votes is currently underway and BJP leads with a majority in Uttar Pradesh.

It is sad to question the working of the ECI: UP Minister

Earlier on Wednesday, the UP minister while speaking to ANI, also slammed the Samajwadi party chief for accusing the BJP of trying to steal votes and said that it is sad to question the working of the Election Commission of India.

"It is sad to question the working of ECI. Indirectly, they are accepting their defeat by questioning the EVMs. Our party will accept the mandate of the people. Exit polls have come. The exact poll result will come tomorrow," he added.

Notably, a day before the voting counting on Thursday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged tampering with the Electronic Voting Machines, accusing the BJP of being behind it. He also claimed that the ruling party was scared as the Samajwadi Party was winning Ayodhya. Yadav also called upon the Election Commission to look into the matter and further alleged that EVMs had been transported in Varanasi without information to local candidates.

Image: ANI