Uttar Pradesh Election: BSP Leader Cries Inconsolably, Alleges Party Duped Him Of ₹67 Lakh

The political heat in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh has risen ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections. Invoking a controversy, a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader from UP’s Charthawal city in Muzzafarnagar district had accused the BSP top brass of taking a bribe of Rs 67 lakh from him and yet denying him the election seat.

Arshad Rana, the BSP leader who was seen profusely crying and alleging deception against the BSP in a viral video, spoke with Republic Media Network and claimed that the BSP had duped him of Rs 67 lakh and gave the election seat to someone else.

'I never thought they would do this to me'

Arshad Rana said that he was declared the party’s candidate from the area in 2018 and was promised by area leaders that he will be representing the party from Charthawal constituency in the 2022 Assembly polls. However, he alleged, just ahead of the polls, BSP leader, Shamsuddin Raeen, who is overseeing BSP’s poll preparation in Western UP had stopped responding to him and later, they gave the seat to another candidate. He said that he had worked for the party in the area for the last four years to fight from the area as an MLA and the party had deceived him now. “I never thought they would do this to me,” Rana said.

Rana added that when he took up the matter with the party high command, they denied recognising him. Rana further contested that he has been working in the party for over 24 years now and has served in many party posts.

BSP leader cries profusely after being denied party ticket

The whole matter came to the fore when a video of the BSP leader crying profusely after being denied a political seat from the party surfaced on social media platforms on Friday. In the video, the BSP worker, Rana, was seen crying bitterly, calling out BSP leaders for deceiving him.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: BSP worker Arshad Rana bitterly cries claiming that he was promised a ticket in UP election only to be denied ticket at the last moment despite putting up hoardings for the upcoming polls pic.twitter.com/DMe8mDHk2J — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2022

The dejected leader accused the Party’s district (Muzaffarnagar) President Satish Kumar of demanding Rs. 50 lakh more if he wanted to fight the elections. He further said that he asked Kumar to give him time to discuss the matter with his family as he did not have that much money.

"I asked my mother for the money, she told me to sell a property and give them Rs 25 lakhs now and the remaining Rs 25 lakh later, after nomination. I told the same to Satish Kumar, to which he asked me not to talk about it on phone,” Rana said.

BSP leader threatens to end his life

He further alleged that he had given money to the party for elections on several folds. As per reports, Arshad Rana had also gone to the police to report the matter.

1. मुजफ्फरनगर जिले के यूपी के पूर्व गृहमंत्री रहे श्री सईदुज़्ज़माँ के बेटे श्री सलमान सईद ने कल दिनांक 12 जनवरी को बीएसपी प्रमुख से देर रात मुलाकात की व कांग्रेस छोड़कर बहुजन समाज पार्टी में शामिल हो गए। श्री सईद को बीएसपी ने चरथावल विधानसभा की सीट से अपना उम्मीदवार बनाया है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 13, 2022

#WATCH | I've been working for 24 years; was formally declared candidate from Charthawal in 2018 (for 2022 UP polls), have been trying to get in touch with party, no proper response; have been told to arrange Rs 50 lakhs...had already paid about Rs 4.5 lakh: BSP's Arshad Rana pic.twitter.com/iIRCOPQ9is — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2022

The disgruntled party member was incensed after BSP supremo Mayawati announced Salman Saeed as the party’s candidate from Charthawal constituency on January 13, from where he was proposed to fight. Salman Saeed was given the party’s ticket on the same day he jumped the ship from Congress to SP.

“Salman Saeed, son of the former UP home minister, Sayeduzzaman, a native of Muzaffarnagar district, met the BSP chief late night on January 12. He informed that he has left the Congress and wished to join the Bahujan Samaj Party,” Mayawati tweeted on Thursday.

Being disheartened by the party’s deception, in a Facebook post, Rana later threatened to end his life.

(Image: ANI/ PTI)