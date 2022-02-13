Uttar Pradesh Election: CM Yogi Hits Out At SP, BSP For Ignoring Healthcare & Women Safety

Amid ongoing Uttar Pradesh election, Chief Minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath while addressing a rally in Etah, praised his government which has been in power in the state since 2017 and said that they built hospitals, while parties like Bahujan Samaj Aghadi (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) who were in power before had ignored the importance of healthcare.

He targetted Akhilesh Yadav's statement of 'Modi and BJP vaccine' and said that the same vaccine is now saving the lives of people. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for distributing vaccines for free and providing free treatments.

The CM targetted the previous administration over the alleged 'mafia raj' and said that the state was "plagued by criminals" and praised his government for running bulldozers over illegal properties. He blamed the previous governments for not doing anything for farmers and women safety.

Yogi continued his series of attacks saying, "They (Opposition) had turned this region into a 'dark zone', I thank Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh for saying this won't be 'dark zone' forever."

Yogi Adityanath listed the achievements of his government and said that his government has waived famer loans, and provided pension to senior citizens and the widowed.

"We waived loans of 64,000 farmers in Etah, we provided a pension of ₹12,000 for widowed and senior citizens, it was our government which gave free ration to the needy, poor got houses, poor got toilets and tablets and smartphones to students."

Talking about Ayodhya, Yogi said, "Vikas Mittal of this very area has given a 21,000 quintal bell which will ring in the Ram Lalla temple."

Yogi concluded his speech saying the party's work will be a tribute to former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Late Kalyan Singh.

Uttar Pradesh election

The fate of the remaining 345 constituencies will be locked in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) in the remaining 6 phases of polling. Voters will vote for their desired candidates on February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7 respectively. Results of the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh will be declared on March 10, along with four other states.

Image: PTI