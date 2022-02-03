Uttar Pradesh Election: CM Yogi Launches 'Yogi Hai Upyogi' Song, Lists Party's Efforts

While all the political parties are making efforts to grab the attention of the voters, the season has now become of political songs where new songs are being sung at every political event or rally. Joining the trend, the Bharatiya Janata Party has also released one more poll campaign song "Yogi Hai Upyogi". Releasing the pre-poll campaign song, chief minister Yogi Adityanath noted that the BJP government in the state has transformed the state in the last five years.

CM Yogi Adityanath who was addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Thursday launched the song in the presence of several senior BJP leaders and officials. Speaking with the media persons, he said that the development of Uttar Pradesh was the foremost priority of the government in the last five years. "While the Covid situation was challenging, India's pandemic management is praised by all over the world", he said.

BJP has changed Uttar Pradesh in just 5 years: CM Adityanath

Speaking on the development brought in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of PM Modi, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that the state's economy from 1947 to 2017 was at the 6th and 7th position as no work was done in the last 70 years. "In nearly five years, we have successfully helped the UP's economy to reach the second position", he claimed.

"Uttar Pradesh is the first state to deploy women police personnel at all gram panchayats, initiated joint patrolling and also, the state has not seen any riots and terror activities in the last five years. UP has also become the first state to use technology to promote e-Prosecution", he added.

Adding more it, the chief minister also said that 1.5 lakh police personnel has been recruited by the state government while the government has taken full responsibility for around 40 lakh workers of Uttar Pradesh who had gone out for livelihood and is now looking after their safety and maintenance in the pandemic situation.

Speaking on the initiative taken by the BJP government in the Covid situation, he said, "In the 2nd wave, we had set up over 551 oxygen plants in view of oxygen crisis. We have also managed to successfully contain the third wave. Active cases in the state have reduced by about 60,000 in the last 15 days. Over lakh cases were reported on 17 Jan, and today it stands at 41,000."

Image: Twitter/@BJP