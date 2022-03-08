Uttar Pradesh Election: Congress Assures Support To SP; 'Akhilesh Yadav Will Become CM'

Assuring support for Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Tuesday said that 'if SP needs our help, we will stand with them'. He also showered support on SP while asserting, 'Akhilesh will become CM'. Speaking on Punjab, the Congress leader added that 'internal conflict' may affect the result and refused to name anyone to pin the blame.

Uttar Pradesh Election: Congress backs Akhilesh Yadav

"Exit polls have variations, so which one to trust. Akhilesh will become CM of UP. If SP needs our help we will stand with them. In Uttrakhand, BJP has not done any work, instead, they were changing CM's. In Goa and Uttrakhand, Congress will form govt. If Government is not formed in Punjab, I will blame myself and the party for this. The allegations, statements and internal conflict may affect the election result. I will not name anyone but before the election, our ministers spoil the environment," added Rashid Alvi.

It is important to mention that ahead of voting Congress had decided to not field any candidate against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav as well as his uncle Shivpal Yadav. The ex-UP CM contested the Assembly polls for the first time and filed his nomination papers from Karhal. Falling under the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency which is considered Mulayam Singh Yadav's turf, the Karhal seat has been won by SP since 1993 barring 2002 when BJP's Sobaran Singh Yadav emerged victoriously. The latter joined SP subsequently and has been the winning candidate of the Akhilesh Yadav-led party since 2007.

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 exit polls prediction

The Assembly elections results for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections will be declared with the counting of votes on March 10 meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is predicted to win Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, breaking the 37-year-old jinx by coming to power for a second consecutive term. However, Samajwadi Party is likely to increase its seats.

The Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh for 403 seats took place in seven phases (February 10 to March 7). The major political parties in the fray are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Indian National Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The poll of polls brings an on-point exit poll predictions on 2022 Assembly polls.