Uttar Pradesh Election: Disgruntled SP Leader Attempts 'suicide' On Being Denied Ticket

A high-voltage drama was witnessed in the election-bound state of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday as a Samajwadi Party leader allegedly attempted suicide on being denied a ticket to the assembly polls. SP candidate Aditya Thakur tried to commit suicide by pouring petrol on himself outside the Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow. Drenched in fuel, he attempted self-immolation but was rescued by the police.

Thakur broke into tears saying that he had spent his entire youth serving the Samajwadi Party but was denied a ticket to fight the elections. He wanted to contest from Aligarh's Chharra constituency.

"I spend my entire youth fighting for the party. I have been doing ground work for the last five years to prepare the party for the elections. But they did not give me ticket. I will commit suicide, you can arrest me but I will do it," Thakur said before fainting on the floor.

BSP Leader cries inconsolably on being denied ticket

A similar outcry was witnessed last week by a Bahujan Samaj Party leader, who claimed that the party denied him a ticket despite taking a bribe of Rs 67 lakh for the seat. Arshad Rana, BSP leader from Charthawal city in Muzzafarnagar was seen crying bitterly and accusing the BSP of deception in a viral video.

The dejected leader said he had worked for the party in the area for the last four years to be able to contest from the seat but the party had 'deceived' him now. He alleged that the BSP district (Muzaffarnagar) President Satish Kumar demanded another Rs. 50 lakh if he wanted to fight the elections.

Uttar Pradesh will vote in 7 phases, between February 10 and March 7. While 58 seats go to the polls in the first phase, 55 seats and 59 seats shall be up for grabs in the second phase and third phase respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to take place on March 10.

Image: Republic