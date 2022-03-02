Uttar Pradesh Election: From Yogi Adityanath To SP Maurya, Here Are Key Fights Of Phase 6

Touted as a direct battle between the alliances led by BJP and the Samajwadi Party, 57 seats will go to the polls in the 6th phase of the Uttar Pradesh election on Thursday, March 3. There are 676 candidates in the fray for these constituencies spread over 10 districts- Gorakhpur, Ambedkarnagar, Ballia, Balrampur, Basti, Deoria, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Sant Kabir Nagar, and Siddharthnagar. In the 2017 polls, BJP won 46 of these seats. This phase has assumed significance as UP CM Yogi Adityanath is in the poll fray from Gorakhpur Urban.

Here are the key electoral battles:

Gorakhpur Urban: Yogi Adityanath (BJP) vs Subhawati Shukla (SP) vs Chandrashekhar Azad (ASP)

On January 15, BJP's Central Election Committee approved UP CM Yogi Adityanath's candidature from Gorakhpur Urban, a seat which the party hasn't lost since 1989. This marked a significant moment in UP politics as every CM since 2012, whether it is Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, or Adityanath, opted to get elected from the Legislative Council instead of contesting the Assembly polls. As Adityanath represented the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat from 1998 to 2017, he is expected to secure a comfortable victory.

However, SP has fielded BJP leader Upendra Dutt Shukla's wife Subhawati Shukla to challenge the UP CM on his home turf. It is worth noting that Upendra Dutt Shukla had unsuccessfully contested the 2018 Gorakhpur Lok Sabha by-election on a BJP ticket. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad who is contesting as a candidate of the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) has also put a tough fight in this seat. Congress' Chetna Pandey, AAP's Vijay Kumar Srivastava and BSP's Khwaja Shamsuddin are other contenders in Gorakhpur Urban.

Fazilnagar: Swami Prasad Maurya (SP) vs Surendra Kumar Kushwaha (BJP)

This seat will witness a high-stakes battle between BJP and SP as former UP Minister Swami Prasad Maurya is in the poll fray. In charge of the portfolios of Labour, Employment and Coordination in the state government, he resigned from the Cabinet on January 11 and joined SP three days later. He had joined BJP in the presence of Amit Shah on August 8, 2016, after serving in BSP for two decades. After his exit, multiple BJP MLAs including Vinay Shakya, Roshan Lal Verma, Brijesh Prajapati, Bhagwati Sagar, Avtar Singh Bhadana, Dara Singh Chauhan and Mukesh Verma also switched allegiance to other parties.

Interestingly though, SP fielded Maurya from Fazilnagar leading to speculation that he might have been facing anti-incumbency in his current constituency Padrauna. He will take on BJP's Surendra Kushwaha, the son of incumbent legislator Ganga Singh Kushwaha who has won from here since 2012. Meanwhile, Congress, BSP and AAP have given tickets to Sunil alias Manoj Singh, Iliyas and Harishchandra Yadav respectively.

Katehari: Lalji Verma (SP) vs Avadhesh Kumar (BJP)

After trouncing his BJP opponent Avadhesh Kumar by a margin of 6287 votes in the 2017 election, Lalji Verma is eyeing another win from Katehari. A member of the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet when Mayawati was the CM, Verma was BSP's founding member and was serving as the Legislative Party leader. But, he was sacked from BSP on June 3, 2021, for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities during the Panchayat election and joined SP in November in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav.

Thus, he is contesting on an SP ticket this time. However, he faces a stiff challenge from BSP's Prateek Pandey as the Mayawati-led party has won this seat since 1993 except the 2012 election. While BJP has reposed faith in Avadhesh Kumar, Congress has fielded Nishat Fatima.

Bansdih: Ram Govind Chaudhary (SP) vs Ketakee Singh (BJP)

Veteran socialist leader Ram Govind Chaudhary is seeking to win one more term from the Bansdih Assembly constituency. Currently serving as the Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, he is an 8-time MLA having won his first election in 1977. He represented the Chilkahar seat 5 more times before switching to Bansdih. He was the Minister for Basic Education, Child Development and Nutrition in the Akhilesh Yadav-led government from 2012 to 2017. BJP has pitted Ketakee Singh against him who lost to Chaudhary in the 2017 election by a narrow margin of 1687 votes.

Chillupar: Vinay Shankar Tiwari (SP) vs Rajesh Tripathi (BJP)

Perceived as a battle of turncoats, Chillupar will see a faceoff between SP's Vinay Shankar Tiwari and Rajesh Tripathi of BJP. Contesting on a BSP ticket in 2017, the former polled 3,359 votes more than Tripathi. An influential leader in the Gorakhpur region, Tiwari was expelled from BSP along with his elder brother Kushal Tiwari and their relative Ganesh Shankar Pandey on December 6, 2021. As per the Mayawati-led party, action was taken against them for indulging in indiscipline and not behaving properly with senior office-bearers of the party.

It is worth noting that Tiwari had unsuccessfully contested against Yogi Adityanath in the 2009 Lok Sabha election. Interestingly in the 2007 Assembly polls, Rajesh Tripathi had defeated his current opponent's father and Purvanchal strongman Hari Shankar Tiwari who had retained this seat since 1985. Back then, he won as a BSP candidate and went on to win again from Chillupar in 2012 before being expelled from the party. Falling in Gorakhpur district, Chillupar has never been won by BJP until now.