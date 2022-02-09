Uttar Pradesh Election: Here Are The Key Electoral Battles To Look Out For In Phase 1

Touted as a direct battle between the alliances led by BJP and the Samajwadi Party, the Uttar Pradesh election is being conducted in 7 phases - on February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7.

There are nearly 615 candidates in the fray for the 58 constituencies going to the polls on Thursday, February 10. In the 2017 polls, BJP won 53 of the aforesaid 58 seats spread over 11 districts in western UP. As this is a region dominated by Jats, RLD is perceived as a key player in this phase.

Here are the key contests:

Noida: Pankaj Singh (BJP) vs Sunil Choudhary (SP) vs Pankhuri Pathak (Congress)

Noida is perceived as a prestigious seat for BJP as Defence Minister and former UP CM Rajnath Singh's son Pankaj Singh is seeking re-election from here. This seat falls under the Gautam Buddha Nagar district. In the 2017 election, Singh had trounced Sunil Choudhary of SP by a margin of 1,04,016 votes.

While SP has again fielded Choudhary, BSP and AAP have given a ticket to Kripa Ram Sharma and Pankaj Avana respectively. This time, there is another strong challenger in Congress' Pankhuri Pathak who was a former spokesperson of SP.

Kairana: Nahid Hasan (SP) vs Mriganka Singh (BJP)

This constituency falls under the Kairana Lok Sabha segment and is a part of the Shamli district. While BJP veteran Hukum Singh won this seat from 1996 onwards, it was wrested by SP's Nahid Hasan in 2014 after the former resigned post being elected to the Lok Sabha.

In the 2017 election as well, Hasan defeated the late BJP leader's daughter Mriganka Singh by 21,162 votes. Kairana has been a subject of intense discussion after BJP has often alleged the exodus of Hindus from here during the tenure of the Samajwadi Party government.

Moreover, SP has come under fire for renominating Nahid Hasan despite him facing multiple criminal cases relating to fraud and extortion. On January 15, Hasan was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police in a case registered under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act and remanded to judicial custody by the MP/MLA court. BJP's Mriganka Singh will take on the incarcerated leader once again while Rajendra of BSP and Akhlak of Congress are the other key candidates.

Thana Bhawan: Suresh Kumar (BJP) vs Ashraf Ali (RLD)

Having won from Thana Bhawan two times in a row, UP Minister Suresh Kumar is seeking a third term as an MLA amid the issues of the sugarcane farmers pertaining to pending dues. He is currently serving as the Minister for Sugarcane Development and Sugar Mills in the Yogi Adityanath-led government. He polled 16,817 votes over his nearest opponent- BSP's Abdul Waris Khan in the previous election.

On this occasion, SP ally RLD has fielded Ashraf Ali who lost to Kumar with a narrow margin of 265 votes in the 2012 polls. Ali is the former chairman of the Jalalabad Municipal Council. On the other hand, Congress has given a ticket to Satyam Saini whereas BSP has reposed faith in Zaheer Malik.

Agra Rural: Baby Rani Maurya (BJP) vs Mahesh Kumar (RLD)

This seat has gained immense importance with BJP fielding ex-Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya from here. Having served as the Mayor of Agra from 1995 to 2000, Baby Rani Maurya narrowly lost to her BSP opponent from the Etmadpur seat in the 2007 Assembly polls. On August 26, 2018, she took oath as the Uttarakhand Governor becoming the second woman Governor of the state after Margaret Alva.

In an unexpected development, Maurya stepped down from her post on September 8, 2021, and was appointed as the BJP vice president by party president JP Nadda 12 days later. In 2017, BJP's Hemlata Diwakar comfortably won Agra Rural. The other candidates are Congress' Upendra Singh, BSP's Kiran Prabha Keshari and RLD's Mahesh Kumar.

Muzaffarnagar: Kapil Dev Aggarwal (BJP) vs Saurabh (RLD)

With BJP leaders raking up the Muzaffarnagar riots on the campaign trail, this constituency has become a test case to determine whether farmers are willing to trust the SP-RLD combine despite the anger against the farm laws. While BJP's Kapil Dev Aggarwal who is the UP Minister for Vocational Education and Skill Development has held this seat from 2015, he has won with narrow margins.

For instance, he beat SP's Gaurav Swarup Bansal by 10,704 votes in the previous election. This time, RLD has nominated Saurabh while Congress has put up Subodh Sharma from this seat.

Mathura: Shrikant Sharma (BJP) vs Pradeep Mathur (Congress)

This constituency falls under the Mathura Lok Sabha segment and is a part of the Mathura district. While speculation was rife that UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was eyeing this seat, BJP gave the ticket to state Minister for Energy and Additional Sources of Energy Shrikant Sharma.

The latter defeated Congress' Pradeep Mathura by a staggering margin of 1,01,161 votes in the last Assembly election. Mathur, who held the seat from 2002 to 2017 has again been nominated by the Congress party. On the other hand, SP has fielded former Sadabad MLA Devendra Agrawal.

Sardhana: Sangeet Som (BJP) vs Atul Pradhan (SP)

For this election, BJP has again reposed faith in Muzaffarnagar riots accused Sangeet Som. He was arrested on September 20, 2013, for allegedly uploading a fake video that played a role in triggering communal tensions. Som won from here in 2012 as well as 2017. On the other hand, Atul Pradhan is the SP candidate. This is being looked at as an interesting contest owing to the impact of the farmers' unrest and the perception of anti-incumbency.