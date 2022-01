Uttar Pradesh Election: Here's The Full Constituency-wise Samajwadi Party Candidates' List

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday released it candidates' list for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The list comprises of 159 names and party chief Akhilesh Yadav is set to contest from Mainpuri's Karhal.

Apart from Samajwadi Party, its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has also released its candidate list. This time, the SP has allied with other regional parties, however, the fight for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly is mainly between the Samajwadi Party and Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

Here's the full constituency-wise candidate list of Samajwadi Party

Candidate name Constituency Akhilesh Yadav Karhal Sourabh Muzaffarnagar Prof Ajay Kumar Chhaprauli Vinay Tiwar Gola Gokarnnath Ramsaran Srinagar Utkarsh Verma Lakhimpur Anup Gupta Maholi Radheshyam Jaiswal Sitapur Ramhet Bharti Hargaon Afjal Kausar Biswa Mahendra Singh Jheen Babu Sewta Narendra Verma Mahmudabad Asif Khan Babbu Shahabad Anil Verma Hardoi Rajeshwari Gopamau Brijesh K Verma Tillu bilgram Mallanwa Sudhir Rawat Safipur Dr Anchal Verma Mohan Abhinav Kumar Unnao Ankit Parihar Bhagwantnagar Udayraj Purva Rahul Lodhi Harchandpur Devendra Pratap Singh Sareni Manoj Pandey Unchahar Sarvesh Ambedkar Kaimganj Dr Jitendra Yadav Amritpur Suman Maurya Farrukhabad Arshad Jamal Bhojpur Arvind Yadav Chhibramau Anil Kr Pal Tirwa Anil Kumar Kannauj Shivpal Singh Yadav (PSP) Jaswant Nagar Raghvendra Kr Singh Bharthana Pradeep Yadav Dibiyapur Jitendra Dohare Auraiya Kamlesh Chandra Diwakar Rasulabad RP Kushwaha Akbarpur Raniya Narendra Pal Singh Bhognipur Munendra Shukla Bithoor Satish Kumar Nigam Kalyanpur Hazi Irfan Solanki Sishamau Amitabh Bajpai Aryanagar Fateh Bahadur Singh Gill Mahrajpur Bhagwati Sagar Ghatampur Raghvendra Pratap Singh Madhogarh Shriram Pal Kalpi Dayashankar Verma Orai Yashpal Yadav Babina Sitaram Kushwaha Jhansi Tilak Chandra Ahirwar Mauranipur Deep Narayan Singh Garautha Ramesh Prasad Lalitpur Feran Lal Ahirwar Mahrauni Chandrawati Rath Manoj Tiwari Mahoba Ajendra Singh Rajput Charkhari Brijesh Prajapati Tindwari Daddu Prasad Naraini Madan Gopal Jehanabad Rameshwar Dayal Gupta Bindki Chandra Prakash Lodhi Fatehpur Vishambhar Prasad Nishad Ayah Shah Usha Maurya Husainganj Nawab Jaan Thakurdwara Mohd Nasir Muradabad Mohd Yusuf Ansari Muradabad Nagar Jiyaurrehman Kundarki Mohd Fahim Irfan Bilari Vimlesh Chandausi Pinki Singh Asmoli Iqbal Mahmud Sambhal Ram Khiladi Singh Gannaur Abdullah Azam Khan Swar Naseer Ahmed Khan Chamrauwa Amarjeet Singh Bilaspur Mohd Azam Khan Rampur Vijay Singh Milak Vivek Singh Dhanaura Samarpal Singh Naugaon Sadat Mahboob Ali Amroha Mukhiya Gurjar Hassanpur Atul Sardhana Yogesh Verma Hastinapur Shahid Manjur Kithaur Rafiq Ansari Meerut Mohd Adil Meerut South Amarpal Sahibabad Vishal Verma Ghaziabad Aslam Ali Dhaulana Ravindra Chaudhary Garhmukteshwar Sunil Chaudhary Noida Rajkumar Dadri Rahul Yadav Sikandrabad Harish Kumar Dibai Banshi Singh Khurja Veeresh Yadav Atrauli Lakshmi Dhangar Chharra Shaz Ishaak Kol Zafar Alam Aligarh Brijmohan Hathras Sanjay Lathar Mant Devendra Agarwal Mathura Dr Veerendra Singh Chauhan Atmadpur Kunwar Chand Agra Cantt Vinay Agarwal Agra South Gyanendra Agra South Roopali Dixit Fatehabad Madhusudan Sharma Baah Rakesh Babu Tundla Sachin Yadav Jasrana Saifurrehman Ferozabad Mukesh Verma Sikohabad Sarvesh Singh Sirsaganj Maanpal Singh Kasganj Satyabhan Singh Shakya Amanpur Rameshwar Singh Yadav Aliganj Jugendra Singh Yadav Etah Ranjit Suman Jalesar Rajkumar Urf Raju Yadav Mainpuri Alok Shakya Bhongoan Brijesh Katheria Kishani Asutosh Maurya Bisauli Brijesh Yadav Sahaswan Chandra Prakash Maurya Bilsi Himanshu Yadav Shekhupur Arjun Singh Dataganj Umar Ali Khan Behat Dr Dharam Singh Saini Nakud Sanjay Garg Saharanpur Nagar Ashu Malik Saharanpur Dehat Kartikey Rana Deoband Indrasen Gangoh Nahid Hassan Kairana Pankaj Kr Malik Charthawal Taslim Ahmad Najibabad Manoj Kr Paras Nagina Kapil Kumar Badhapur Naeemul Hasan Dhampur Swami Omvesh Chandpur Ramavtar Singh Noorpur Kamal Akhtar Kanth Ataurrehman Baheri Sultan Beg Mirganj Sahjil Islam Ansari Bhojipura Bhagwatsharan Gangwar Nawabganj Vijay Pal Singh Faridpur Agam Maurya Bithari Chainpur Rajesh Kr Agarwal Bareilly Supriya Aron Bareilly Cantt Pt Radha Krishn Sharma Aonla Dr Shailendra Gangwar Pilibhit Hemraj Verma Barkhera Aarti Puranpur Rajesh Yadav Katra Neeraj Nalinish Jalalabad Roshan Lal Verma Tilhar Upendra Pal Singh Powayan Tanveer Khan Shahjahanpur

Rajesh Kumar Verma Dadraul Pripendra Pal Singh Kaku Palia RS Kushwaha Nighasan

2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, the BJP won an overwhelming majority of 325 seats in the 403-member House, This was seen as a mandate for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as BJP had not projected a chief ministerial candidate before the election.

On the other hand, the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it managed to win in only 54 constituencies, whereas the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was limited to 19 seats.

As it currently stands, the BJP led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is seeking to retain power, and the saffron party with its top leaders has commenced its campaign trail. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav is seeking to make a comeback in the state and has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra".

Yadav has repeatedly claimed that his party will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. Yadav has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, but has announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD, and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel.

On the other hand, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading the Congress campaign centred around the slogan 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon', signifying women empowerment. Even though BSP has been in power multiple times over the last three decades, its supremo Mayawati hasn't formally commenced her party's election campaign. Moreover, AIMIM is also seeking to emerge as a kingmaker in UP, having made public its plan to contest 100 seats.