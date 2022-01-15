Uttar Pradesh Election: Minister Assures Victory As BJP Announces 1st Candidate List

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of 105 candidates ahead of Uttar Pradesh elections 2022, state Cabinet Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey expressed confidence that the saffron party will come back to power with a full majority. He said that all the candidates who have got tickets to fight the polls will win in their respective constituencies.

While speaking to Republic, the Uttar Pradesh minister said, "I want to congratulate all the candidates who have got tickets to fight the upcoming Assembly polls. All of them are going to win and we will come back to power once again with full majority."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to contest from Gorakhpur

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its first list of 105 candidates including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM KP Maurya. The saffron party has fielded CM Yogi in his Gorakhpur constituency while Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya will fight from the Sirathu seat in Prayagraj.

The list was released during a press conference by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP national general secretary Arun Singh at the party headquarters in New Delhi. The candidate list includes 57/58 seats in the first phase and 48/55 seats in the second phase of the upcoming elections starting February 10. Of the total 107 seats, 63 sitting MLAs have been given tickets again while 21 new candidates have been fielded in the UP elections.

UP Election 2022

The upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls shall be held in 7 phases-- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes shall take place on March 10.

With 15,05,82,750 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,74,351. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 22 and the polling time has been increased by one hour.

The BJP led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is seeking to retain power and the saffron party with its top leaders has commenced its campaign trail. Whereas, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading the Congress campaign centred around the slogan 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon', signifying women empowerment.