Uttar Pradesh Election: Nishad Party Likely To Get 10 Seats In Alliance With BJP

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Election, it has been learnt that the Nishad Party, in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is likely to get 10 seats. Leaders of the Nishad Party have been consulting the BJP leadership in the last few days. Nishad Party chief is scheduled to go to Delhi tomorrow, January 17, and meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. According to a Nishad Party leader, "Candidate will get 10 seats in Nishad and 5 seats in BJP. The list of total 15 seats will be final in Delhi".

Earlier on Thursday, January 13, the meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the BJP took place in Delhi. during the meeting, the party finalised candidates for 172 seats for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

"At the CEC meeting, a very fruitful discussion took place on 172 seats. We are hopeful of a landslide victory once again," UP deputy chief minister Keshav Maurya told reporters after the meeting in Delhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, January 12, had chaired BJP's second round of Uttar Pradesh core group meeting. The meeting was held at party headquarters in the national capital. After the first round of meetings held on January 11, Amit Shah took over as three sitting BJP MLAs tendered their resignations on Tuesday.

Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022

The Election Commission of India has informed that Uttar Pradesh state will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling are scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

January 21 is the last date of filing nominations, and on January 24, nominations will be scrutinised, while the last date to withdraw nominations is January 27.

The remaining phases dates are as follows: January 21, 28, 29 and 31 (round 2); January 25, February 1, 2 and 4 (round 3); January 27, February 3, 4 and 7 (round 4); February 1, 8, 9 and 11 (round 5); February 4, 11, 14 and 16 (round 6); and February 10, 17, 18 and 21 (round 7).

(Image: Republic/PTI)