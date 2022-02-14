Uttar Pradesh Election: PM Modi Avers 'Muslim Women Backing BJP' Amid Hijab Controversy

As the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Election was underway on Monday, PM Modi asserted that BJP was getting a lot of support from Muslim women. His claim assumes significance at a time when the opposition has been crying foul over Muslim students being denied entry into classrooms in Karnataka for wearing the Hijab. Addressing a rally in Kanpur Rural, the PM highlighted the positive impact of the improved law and order situation during the CM Yogi Adityanath-led government on the lives of Muslim women.

PM Modi remarked, "Mothers and sisters have taken up the responsibility of ensuring BJP's victory owing to the respectable lives they are leading because of security. On the basis of the first two phases, I am saying this with confidence. My Muslim sisters are stepping out of their homes and have made up their minds to give their blessings to Modi without making any noise. Muslim women know that the one who is useful in both joy and grief is their own."

He added, "A very big beneficiary for the work done by us for women is Muslim women. Muslim girls would face many difficulties while going out for education owing to the miscreants on the road. When criminals were brought under control in UP, Muslim girls benefitted from this. I am happy that in the last 7 years, the number of Muslim girls going to college has gone up."

Pointing out that thousands of women in UP have benefitted from the legislation against Triple Talaq, the PM stressed, "If a woman comes from her home without a bike, she would be given Triple Talaq. If a woman comes without a gold chain to her in-laws' place, she would be given Triple Talaq. If a watch was ordered but it didn't arrive, Triple Talaq would be given. If mobile was ordered and it didn't arrive, Triple Talaq would be given. The entire life of Muslim women would be ruined by (their husbands) saying Talaq, Talaq and Talaq for any small reason. Understand the pain of the father and mother of such girls."

Uttar Pradesh Election

The voting for the other phases of the UP election will take place on February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. While the EC had banned roadshows, Padyatras, cycle/bike/vehicle rallies and processions until recently, it relaxed the restrictions on February 12. Now, Padyatras consisting not more than the number of persons permitted by the State District Management Authority will be allowed if prior permission has been taken.

The maximum number of persons permissible for door-to-door campaigning has been fixed at 20. However, physical rallies have been allowed with the number of attendees restricted to 50 per cent of the capacity of the designated open spaces. The EC has mandated the organisers to ensure observance of physical distancing norms, mask-wearing and other preventive measures at all times.

Image: PTI, Twitter/@BJP4India