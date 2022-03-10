Last Updated:

Uttar Pradesh Election Results: 'BJP Will Break 2017 Polls Record' Avers Dy CM Sharma

"People have fought the Uttar Pradesh elections. It seems like people have adopted the schemes under PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi," said Dy CM Dinesh Sharma.

Written By
Srishti Jha
Image: PTI/ANI


The early trends of the Uttar Pradesh Election's counting of votes indicate incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 88 seats against 37 of its nearest rival Samajwadi Party. Speaking to Republic TV and exuding confidence in his party's triumph, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that the latest polls will be a test for the Opposition as the incumbent BJP-led government will not only continue its tenure but 'break the record it had made in the 2017 UP elections'. 

"People have fought the Uttar Pradesh elections. It seems like people have adopted the schemes under PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi. I am sure that our developmental work within Uttar Pradesh will pace up and gain momentum," UP Deputy CM Sharma said. 

"I am sure BJP will break the record it had made in the 2017 UP elections," he added. 

Upon being asked if Sharma is sure of self-proclaimed record-breaking victory despite indications otherwise on initial trends, he said that the BJP-led UP government witnessed a significant challenge as the Opposition involved candidates from Maharashtra, West Bengal, Hyderabad for election campaigning against BJP.

"But people accepted the government irrespective of the Opposition," Sharma said. 

"I think the elections will be perceived as a test for the Opposition and the same it will be reconsidered too. Because they will have to change the caste system, familialism, and other issues," he further said.

Uttar Pradesh election results 

Counting of votes for the 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh began on Thursday morning with three-layer security in place and cameras installed at all counting centres.

In the initial rounds, postal ballots were being counted. According to early trends available from 134 constituencies, the BJP was leading in 88 and the SP in 37 seats.

The BSP and the Congress were leading in four seats each. The Jansatta Dal was ahead in one seat. All the exit polls have predicted a BJP win in the state. According to the official figure of EC available for two seats, the BJP is leading in both.

2017 UP elections

BJP emerged victorious in Uttar Pradesh by securing 324 seats out of 403 in the State Assembly in 2017. For BJP, it was the biggest majority for any party in Uttar Pradesh since 1980.

First Published:
