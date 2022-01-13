Uttar Pradesh Election: Samajwadi Party-RLD Alliance Releases First List Of 29 Candidates

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance on Thursday, January 13, announced its candidate list for 29 constituencies. Out of 29, RLD will contest 19 seats while the SP has fielded candidates on 10.

The list of 29 candidates published by the SP-RLD alliance who will contest from the Western UP seats which will go to polls in the first two phases on February 10 and 14.

Of the 29 candidates, RLD will field candidates in Shamli, Purkazi, Khatauli, Nehtor, Baghpat, Loni, Modinagar, Hapur, Jewar, Bulandshahr, Syana, Khair, Sadabad, Chata, Govardhan, Baldev, Agra Dehat, Fatehpur Sikri, and Khairagarh.

The SP will contest from the Kairana, Charthawal, Kithore, Meerut, Sahibabad, Dhalauna, Kol, Aligarh, Agra Cantt, and Bah constituencies.

Since the 2017 polls, RLD and the SP have been constant companions and have contested all the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls as an alliance.

On Thursday, Akhilesh Yadav in an exclusive interview with Republic said, "All the small parties will help us to win this election, and then we'll see what to do. Right now we're fighting polls and our objective is for SP to win enough seats to secure a majority."

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022

As the state will go to elections this year, the Election Commission of India has informed that Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling are scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. It is also mentioned that the counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

On January 14, the notification for the first phase will be issued, while January 21 is the last date of filing nominations. And on January 24, nominations will be scrutinised, while the last date to withdraw nominations is January 27.

The remaining phases dates are as follows: January 21, 28, 29 and 31 (round 2); January 25, February 1, 2 and 4 (round 3); January 27, February 3, 4 and 7 (round 4); February 1, 8, 9 and 11 (round 5); February 4, 11, 14 and 16 (round 6); and February 10, 17, 18 and 21 (round 7).

(Image: PTI)