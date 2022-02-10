Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022: Noida Voter Dresses Like CM Yogi To Cast Vote; WATCH

As the battle in the assembly elections commences in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, a Noida voter grabbed the limelight for his distinctive attire. With all eyes set on him, voters in the voting lines looked up at Raju Kohli with frenzy as he had clad himself in a saffron outfit, replicating incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s style.

As Raju Kohli - a voter of Sector-11 Noida - walked closer to the polling station, everyone was surprised by his similarity with the UP CM, who is in the election fray to retain his government in the forthcoming polls. All eyes turned to Raju, who was looking like a mirror image of Yogi Adityanth with his bald head and saffron Chola.

#WATCH | Raju Kohli, a youth dressed as CM Yogi Adityanath arrived at a polling booth in Sector 11 of Noida to cast his vote for #UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/3o5gTH6b3q — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 10, 2022

In another quirky poll incident, a bridegroom from Western UP’s Muzaffarnagar came to cast his vote just a few hours ahead of his marriage. On being asked why was he dressed differently, he informed that he was the bridegroom and wanted to cast his vote before joining the wedding procession.

"Pehle matdaan, uske baad bahu, uske baad sab kaam (Voting is a priority, marriage and other works will be done later)," said Ankur Balyan, a bridegroom who had come to cast his vote at a polling booth in Muzaffarnagar.

#WATCH | "Pehle matdaan, uske baad bahu, uske baad sab kaam," says Ankur Balyan, a bridegroom who had come to cast his vote at a polling booth in Muzaffarnagar ahead of his wedding today.#UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/KaYsv5s2Bb — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 10, 2022

On Thursday, voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh election began with 58 constituencies in 11 districts going to the polls. The voting has started at 7 am and is likely to end at 6 pm. The districts going for polls include Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Agra, and Mathura. Western UP and Doab regions of the state will have voting in the first phase. Uttar Pradesh had recorded an average 35.03% voter turnout in the first phase of Assembly elections till 3 pm.

As many as 623 candidates, including 73 women are in the fray for the first phase and around 2.28 crore voters, including 1.24 crore men and 1.04 women besides others are eligible to cast their franchise, officials of the state election commission said. The State ministers whose fate will be decided in the first phase of voting include Shrikant Sharma, Suresh Rana, Sandeep Singh, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Atul Garg, and Chowdhury Lakshmi Narain.