Uttar Pradesh Elections: 5th Phase Of Voting Tomorrow, 692 Candidates For 61 Seats In Fray

The ongoing Uttar Pradesh Election is all set to enter the fifth phase of voting with 692 candidates and constituencies including Ayodhya, Amethi, Tiloi, Salon (SC), Jagdishpur (SC) and Chitrakoot in the fray. The voting for 61 assembly seats across 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh will take place on Sunday, February 27. The polling for the seven-phase Assembly Elections will end on March 7 while the counting of votes is scheduled on March 10.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Phase 5 constituencies

Ayodhya, Tiloi, Salon (SC), Jagdishpur (SC), Amethi, Sultanpur, Sadar, Lambhua, Kunda , Kadipur (SC), Chitrakoot, Patti, Manikpur, Rampur Khas, Babaganj (SC), Vishwanath Ganj, Pratapgarh, Sirathu, Manjhanpur (SC), Chail, Isauli Gauriganj Phaphamau, Matera, Raniganj, Bahraich, Soraon (SC), Pratappur, Handia, Meja, Karachhana, Allahabad North, Allahabad South, Allahabad West, Bara (SC), Koraon (SC),Ram Nagar, Kursi, Barabanki, Katra Bazar, Phulpur, Dariyabad, Rudauli, Haidergarh (SC), Milkipur (SC), Goshainganj, Balha (SC), Nanpara, Mahasi, Payagpur, Kaiserganj, Bhinga, Shrawasti, Mehnaun, Gonda, Bikapur, Colonelganj, Tarabganj, Mankapur (SC), Zaidpur (SC) and Gaura.

Uttar Pradesh Election phase 4 voting ends with 57.45% turnout

An average of 57.45 per cent polling was recorded till 5 pm on Wednesday in 59 Assembly constituencies during the fourth of the seven-phase elections in Uttar Pradesh, according to the Election Commission.

As many as 624 candidates are in the fray in this round of voting held in Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, and Fatehpur districts.

The polling started at 7 am and ended at 6 pm.

Uttar Pradesh Election phase 5 campaigning

Union Minister of Women and Child Development and Member of Parliament from Amethi, Smriti Irani addressed a rally in her home constituency on February 25 ahead of phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader promised the state that she will provide pensions worth ₹1,500 to widows and the specially-abled individuals of the state. Smriti Irani said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Centre and CM Yogi Adityanath's leadership in the state has people of the state have been provided with facilities such as new hospitals, free ration and COVID-19 vaccines.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath are also simultaneously campaigning in the state.